How To Watch Fancy Dance Online? Streaming Details Explored

Since its debut at film festivals, Fancy Dance has captivated audiences with its emotional storyline and stellar performances. Erica Tremblay directs the film and it stars Lily Gladstone. It tells the story of Jax, a Native American woman on a quest to find her missing sister while caring for her niece, Roki.

After making waves in film festivals, it finally hit theaters on June 21, 2024, and quickly landed on online platforms as well. Yes, now you can watch Fancy Dance in the comfort of your home. Delve deeper into the article and find out how to watch this film online.

Where to watch Fancy Dance online?

Fancy Dance quickly debuted on Apple TV+ after hitting the theaters. The film is streaming on this platform from June 28, 2024. If you’re eager to watch Fancy Dance, Apple TV+ offers exclusive access to the film. Subscribers can enjoy it as part of their subscription, priced at $9.99 per month.

To start streaming Fancy Dance and other Apple TV+ content, you can access the platform via the Apple TV app. It’s compatible with various devices such as iPhone, iPad, Mac, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, Playstation, Xbox, and more. Just download the app or visit tv.apple.com on your web browser to watch Fancy Dance.

Exclusive content and subscription benefits

Subscribing to Apple TV+ not only grants you access to Fancy Dance but also includes over 200 original shows and movies. For those new to the service, Apple TV+ offers a free seven-day trial. Beyond Fancy Dance, Apple TV+ continues to expand its offering with upcoming releases.

It features the family series WondLa, sci-fi drama Sunny, the psychological thriller Lady in the Lake, and more. Premiering at Sundance 2023, Fancy Dance received an impressive 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite facing challenges in finding a distributor initially, Apple stepped in to secure the rights to this film.

What is Fancy Dance all about?

Fancy Dance revolves around Jax, a Native American woman from the Seneca-Cayuga tribe. She is on a journey to find her missing sister, Tawi while caring for her niece Roki. Tawi has been missing for two weeks. The Seneca-Cayuga Nation Reservation is meant to be a safe haven for its residents. It offers protection from the FBI.

Gladstone is known for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon. She is playing the role of Jax in Fancy Dance. Along with her, Isabel Deroy-Olson is playing the role of her niece Roki. The film explores themes of family, loss, and Native American identity through a compelling narrative.

The search for Tawi

Despite Jax’s relentless search, she is unable to find her sister. Jax’s half-brother JJ, who works for the Tribal Police Department also helps her but still, they couldn’t find Tawi. Meanwhile the search, Jax takes on the role of Roki’s guardian and gives her a home that her mother will return for the annual powwow.

During the search, Jax discovers about the tragic fate of Tawi. Tawi’s body remains were found in a lake near the oil rig workers’ camp. It is revealed that Tawi was murdered by a man she met while delivering drugs. Firstly, he killed Tawi and then dumped her body in a nearby lake.

The final dance

After this Jax tried her best to get custody of Roki but faced difficulties. She faced issues due to her previous criminal records, but she is determined to take care of her. The film ends on a powerful note with the powwow. Roki, despite knowing deep down that her mother is gone, joins the memorial dance. The memorial honors missing and murdered Indigenous people.

