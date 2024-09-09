Even though Jamie Lee Curtis was merely a guest actress, she made an impression and is currently winning awards for her work! Jamie Lee Curtis won the 2024 Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series on Sunday night, adding yet another honor to her already impressive career.

After her Creative Emmy Awards win, the actress told Deadline, "Since the age of 19, I have been an actor. I'm 65. For seven years, I marketed yogurt that makes you sh*t. Simply said, I never imagined that I would have the opportunity to work on projects with this much nuance and complexity. It’s just been the thrill of my creative life these last couple of years. So I'm humble and incredibly grateful."

Curtis, who is known for her variety of performances over the years, defeated Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig from Saturday Night Live, Olivia Colman from The Bear, Kaitlin Olson from Hacks, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph from Only Murders who were also nominated in the category.

Curtis stunned viewers in season 2 of The Bear with her unexpected portrayal as Donna, the mother of Mikey Berzatto (Jon Bernthal), Carmen (Jeremy Allen White), and Sugar (Abby Elliot), who battles alcoholism and what seems to be Borderline Personality Disorder.

She particularly made a lasting impression on both critics and viewers with her chaotic performance cooking Christmas Eve supper in episode 6, Fishes, so much so that Curtis' co-star Bernthal also won Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor.

Throughout an episode that doubles the typical timeframe, clocking in at 66 minutes, she alternates between bouts of tears and angry outbursts, painting a challenging, sad picture of a relative in need.

Her victory at Emmys comes after her first Academy Award of the year for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film, Everything Everywhere All at Once. Curtis was previously nominated for an Emmy in 1998 for her role in Nicolas' Gift as Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture.

