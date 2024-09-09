FX's Shōgun Leads The 2024 Creative Arts Emmys Night 2: Check Out Complete Winner's List HERE

FX's Shōgun dominated the second night of the 2024 Creative Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 8, held at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. The show took home 14 prizes including the award for Guest Actor in a Drama, won by Nestor Carbonell, along with recognition in categories like casting, cinematography, hairstyling, costumes, makeup (non-prosthetic), prosthetic makeup, main title design, picture editing, production design, sound editing, sound mixing, stunt performance, and more.

The network's The Bear also had a strong showing in the comedy categories, earning seven awards, including Guest Actor and Actress in a Comedy for Jon Bernthal and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Overall, FX emerged as the big winner of the weekend with 27 trophies, followed by Netflix with 17. HBO and Max collectively won eight Emmys, while Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+, and NBC each secured seven wins.

Check the Full List of Creative Emmy Awards Day 2 Winners BELOW:

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series:

Nestor Carbonell, Shōgun

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming:

Nina McNeely, The Idol

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Nina Gold and Martin Ware, Baby Reindeer

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series:

The Bear

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series:

Shōgun

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes:

Shawna Trpcic, Elissa Alcala, and Devon Patterson, Ahsoka

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series:

Shōgun

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

American Horror Story: Delicate

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series:

Amy Roberts, Giles Gale, and Sidonie Roberts, The Crown

Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic):

Shōgun

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic):

The Morning Show

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup:

Toby Lindala, Bree-Anna Lehto, and Suzie Klimack, Shōgun

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling:

Nicole Venables, Jennifer Petrovich, Janine Thompson, and Lona Vigi, The Morning Show

Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling:

Shōgun

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series:

Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Outstanding Stunt Performance:

Hiroo Minami, Nobuyuki Obikane, Martin Cochingco, and Johnson Phan, Shōgun

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming:

Mark Mottram, The Gentlemen

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Drama Programming:

Stephen Pope, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More):

Helen Jarvis, Chris Beach, Lisa Lancaster, and Jonathan Lancaster, Shōgun

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More):

Martin Childs, Mark Raggett, and Alison Harvey, The Crown

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour):

Patrick Howe, Casey Smith, and Rich Murray, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series:

Russell Griffin, How I Met Your Father

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series:

Joanna Naugle, The Bear

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series:

Maria Gonzales and Aika Miyake, Shōgun

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Peter H. Oliver and Benjamin Gerstein, Baby Reindeer

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode:

Ripley

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie:

Shōgun

Outstanding Main Title Design:

Shōgun

Outstanding Motion Design:

Jim Henson Idea Man

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation:

The Bear

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour):

Shōgun

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special:

Ripley

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation:

Steve “Major” Giammaria, Scott D. Smith, Patrick Christensen, and Ryan Collison, The Bear

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour):

Shōgun

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Michael Minkler, Duncan McRae, Tim Fraser, and Thor Fienberg, Masters of the Air

Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series:

Eric André, The Eric André Show

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score):

Siddhartha Khosla, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music:

Jeff Toyne, Palm Royale

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics:

Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman, and Scott Wittman, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Music Supervision:

Trygge Toven, Fallout

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score):

Carlos Rafael Rivera, Lessons in Chemistry

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series (Half-Hour):

Gary Baum, How I Met Your Father

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour):

Andrew Wehde, The Bear

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour):

Sam McCurdy, Shōgun

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Robert Elswit, Ripley

Outstanding Television Movie:

Quiz Lady

Night 2 of the Creative Emmy Awards followed Night 1 of the two-part ceremony, which was dominated by SNL and Jim Henson’s Idea Man on Saturday, September 7. Both nights of the acclaimed commendation event, celebrating the year’s best in artistic and technical achievement in TV will be edited into a single broadcast airing Saturday, September 14, at 8 p.m. PST on FXX. The show will also be available for streaming starting Sunday, September 15, on Hulu.

