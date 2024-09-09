FX's Shōgun Leads The 2024 Creative Arts Emmys Night 2: Check Out Complete Winner's List HERE
FX’s Shōgun won 14 awards on Night 2 of the 2024 Creative Emmys, with The Bear claiming seven. The ceremony, not televised live, will air on September 14 at 8 p.m. PST on FXX.
FX's Shōgun dominated the second night of the 2024 Creative Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 8, held at the Peacock Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. The show took home 14 prizes including the award for Guest Actor in a Drama, won by Nestor Carbonell, along with recognition in categories like casting, cinematography, hairstyling, costumes, makeup (non-prosthetic), prosthetic makeup, main title design, picture editing, production design, sound editing, sound mixing, stunt performance, and more.
The network's The Bear also had a strong showing in the comedy categories, earning seven awards, including Guest Actor and Actress in a Comedy for Jon Bernthal and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Overall, FX emerged as the big winner of the weekend with 27 trophies, followed by Netflix with 17. HBO and Max collectively won eight Emmys, while Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+, and NBC each secured seven wins.
Check the Full List of Creative Emmy Awards Day 2 Winners BELOW:
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series:
Nestor Carbonell, Shōgun
Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming:
Nina McNeely, The Idol
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:
Nina Gold and Martin Ware, Baby Reindeer
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series:
The Bear
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series:
Shōgun
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes:
Shawna Trpcic, Elissa Alcala, and Devon Patterson, Ahsoka
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:
Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series:
Shōgun
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:
American Horror Story: Delicate
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series:
Amy Roberts, Giles Gale, and Sidonie Roberts, The Crown
Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic):
Shōgun
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic):
The Morning Show
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup:
Toby Lindala, Bree-Anna Lehto, and Suzie Klimack, Shōgun
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling:
Nicole Venables, Jennifer Petrovich, Janine Thompson, and Lona Vigi, The Morning Show
Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling:
Shōgun
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series:
Michaela Coel, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Outstanding Stunt Performance:
Hiroo Minami, Nobuyuki Obikane, Martin Cochingco, and Johnson Phan, Shōgun
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming:
Mark Mottram, The Gentlemen
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Drama Programming:
Stephen Pope, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More):
Helen Jarvis, Chris Beach, Lisa Lancaster, and Jonathan Lancaster, Shōgun
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More):
Martin Childs, Mark Raggett, and Alison Harvey, The Crown
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour):
Patrick Howe, Casey Smith, and Rich Murray, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series:
Russell Griffin, How I Met Your Father
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series:
Joanna Naugle, The Bear
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series:
Maria Gonzales and Aika Miyake, Shōgun
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:
Peter H. Oliver and Benjamin Gerstein, Baby Reindeer
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode:
Ripley
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie:
Shōgun
Outstanding Main Title Design:
Shōgun
Outstanding Motion Design:
Jim Henson Idea Man
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation:
The Bear
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour):
Shōgun
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special:
Ripley
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation:
Steve “Major” Giammaria, Scott D. Smith, Patrick Christensen, and Ryan Collison, The Bear
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour):
Shōgun
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:
Michael Minkler, Duncan McRae, Tim Fraser, and Thor Fienberg, Masters of the Air
Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series:
Eric André, The Eric André Show
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score):
Siddhartha Khosla, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music:
Jeff Toyne, Palm Royale
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics:
Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman, and Scott Wittman, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Music Supervision:
Trygge Toven, Fallout
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score):
Carlos Rafael Rivera, Lessons in Chemistry
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series (Half-Hour):
Gary Baum, How I Met Your Father
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour):
Andrew Wehde, The Bear
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour):
Sam McCurdy, Shōgun
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:
Robert Elswit, Ripley
Outstanding Television Movie:
Quiz Lady
Night 2 of the Creative Emmy Awards followed Night 1 of the two-part ceremony, which was dominated by SNL and Jim Henson’s Idea Man on Saturday, September 7. Both nights of the acclaimed commendation event, celebrating the year’s best in artistic and technical achievement in TV will be edited into a single broadcast airing Saturday, September 14, at 8 p.m. PST on FXX. The show will also be available for streaming starting Sunday, September 15, on Hulu.
ALSO READ: Creative Arts Emmys 2024, Night One: Full List of Winners