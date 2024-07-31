Vanderpump Rules Actor Jax Taylor Checks Into In-Patient Facility For Mental Health Treatment; Here’s What Happened

Jax Taylor, a well-known Vanderpump Rules star, recently entered an in-patient facility to focus on his mental health. This decision comes at a difficult time in his life, as he is also separating from his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright as per PEOPLE. Here's a closer look at what's happening and the most recent updates.

Jax Taylor seeking help for mental health

Jax Taylor has been open about his mental health struggles, particularly in recent months. According to a Valley Star representative, Taylor decided to seek professional help and enrolled in an in-patient treatment center. The representative stated, "This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter."

Taylor posted a photo of two books, Get Out of Your Mind & Into Your Life and Set Boundaries, Find Peace, on Instagram stories before checking into the facility, with the caption "Healing." This post hinted at his quest for better mental health. TMZ first reported the news on July 30, and PEOPLE later confirmed it with Taylor's representatives.

Jax Taylor's challenges in personal life

Taylor's decision to seek in-patient treatment occurs during a difficult period in his personal life. He and Brittany Cartwright announced their split in February after four years of marriage. The couple's son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, was born on April 12, 2021. Their relationship, which began in 2015, was extensively documented on Vanderpump Rules, its spin-off Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, and, most recently, The Valley.

Cartwright stated on their joint podcast, When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, that "Jax and I are taking time apart, and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health." This separation is a huge change for the couple, who have been together for nearly a decade.

Taylor and Cartwright's future plans

Despite their split, Taylor and Cartwright want to remain amicable for the sake of their family. At the premiere of their latest Bravo series, The Valley, Taylor told PEOPLE, "We've been going through some things for a while now, and we thought this was best for our family." Cartwright said she felt "a little bit of relief" after deciding to separate from Taylor, and shared that she "needed this space."

Taylor also mentioned the possibility of dating other people on a May 31 episode of their podcast. He mentioned having lunch with model Paige Woolen and said, "We are trying to exhaust everything before we have to go down the divorce road if that would be the case."

