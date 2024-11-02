'I Can Do This All Day': Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, and the Avengers Cast Assemble For Kamala Harris

The Avengers cast reunited assembled to support Kamala Harris in the upcoming US elections, and created a promotional campaign in true Avengers style. In a video shared by Vanity Fair, actors Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Danai Gurira, and Paul Bettany hilariously used references to their MCU characters while crafting a “catchphrase” for the Democratic presidential candidate.

The video starts with the mentioned cast receiving a call from Johansson. After some funny back and forth, Downey suggests they start by creating a catchphrase and everyone chimed in with dubious suggestions. When Evans suggests “I can do this all day,” — referring to his Marvel character Captain America’s dialogue — everyone is annoyed.

The Oppenheimer star jokingly screams “Shut up!” and Evans backs down. Following in his trail everyone started dropping suggestions in tandem with their characters. Gurira suggested “Kamala Forever” referencing the iconic line from Black Panther. They dubiously land on Cheadle’s suggested slogan “Down with Democracy.”

When Ruffalo quips that it’s not sounding what they want it to sound like, the Black Window actress demands inputs from production and that’s when Avengers theme tunes started playing in the background. “Will you stop playing heroic music under yourself,” the Poor Things actor chimed in.

He also reshared the video on X (formally Twitter) “Don’t sit this one out. It’s the one where we will lose big: Project 2025,” he wrote in the caption. Further elaborating on the project, Ruffalo mentioned women’s reproductive rights, climate change, LGBTQIA+ rights, public education, student debt relief, Affordable Care Act, Social Security, and as of today, life-saving vaccines. And he concluded his statement by saying “This shit is real and it’s going to come for you.”

Harris recently completed her campaign rally in Houston, Texas where Beyonce appeared on stage in support of the candidate and delivered a speech addressing issues that could affect the future generation and why voting is necessary for the much-needed change.

Other celebrities like Bruce Springsteen, Oprah, Madonna, Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin, LeBron James, and the former Republican governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger have publicly shown their support for Harris.