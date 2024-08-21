'I Didn't Care One Way Or Another': How Michael Keaton Downplays 'Batgirl' Cancellation

There are often reasons beyond a deep love for a character that drive actors to take on significant roles. Not all actors would admit in interviews that they chose to join a big movie simply because they were enamored with the films as children. For example, Robert Downey Jr. didn’t grow up as a Marvel fan before taking on the role of Tony Stark, and those who act in Star Wars don’t need to know countless facts about the series to be seen wielding a lightsaber. Kit Harington also admitted that he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe primarily because it was a great opportunity. It’s perfectly okay to have a job where, at the end of the day, people are paid for their services regardless of the outcome.

In this video, Michael Keaton also makes a surprise cameo as Tim Burton’s Batman in The Flash. However, this nostalgic move didn’t help the film, which suffered from a problematic production and poor box office performance. Some criticisms of the movie included its heavy use of CGI, with some stars being replaced by CGI imitations. There are visually weak moments, such as Keaton’s cameo, which was originally planned for the Batgirl movie. That film was recently shelved by Warner Bros., citing that it was unreleasable.

Now it is time for Keaton to open up and share his side of the story regarding the entire issue. Though, do not expect him to be too bothered by it.

Living the billionaire lifestyle like Bruce Wayne is a blessing, and it appears that playing Batman has so many perks. During the interview with GQ, Michael Keaton was asked about the effects of Tim Burton’s Batman movies and being a part of the canceled project Batgirl that was written off as a loss for taxation purposes. Unlike many actors, Keaton did not get irritated and chose a much more relaxed method to shoot the scenes. When asked if he was disappointed with Batgirl, he just replied, "No, I didn't care one way or another. Big, fun, nice check."

Advertisement

Before anyone calls Michael Keaton a cold-hearted monster, he does show some empathy for the directors of Batgirl, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, whose hard work was ultimately wasted.

Keaton remarks, "I like those boys. They're nice guys. I pull for them. I want them to succeed, and I think they felt very badly, and that made me feel bad. Me? I'm good."

In context, Keaton’s response makes sense. Given his established career and the fact that he saw his return as more of a paycheck gig, it’s not the end of the world for him. However, the troubling trend of canceling movies as tax write-offs is concerning, especially for filmmakers like Adil and Bilall and actors like Leslie Grace. This practice should not become the norm.

ALSO READ: Chimp Crazy TRAILER: Tiger King Director's New Series Explores Tonia Haddix And Other Chimp Moms