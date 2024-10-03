'I Think It Could Help Some People': Jennie Garth Opens Up About Two Miscarriages With Husband Dave Abrams

Jennie Garth and her husband, Dave Abrams, are opening up about a challenging phase in their lives. The couple, in an episode of her podcast I Choose Me with Jennie Garth, shared that they went through two consecutive miscarriages right after their marriage in 2015. Garth, 52, who shares daughters Luca, 27, Lola, 21, and Fiona, 18, with ex-husband Peter Facinelli, admitted on the audio show that she doesn’t remember much from that time since she has blocked it out.

“This is a pretty vulnerable topic, and I appreciate you being open to talking about it because I think it could help some people,” Garth told her husband, who appeared as a guest on her podcast. She then asked him at what point in their relationship they started talking about wanting to have kids together.

“Well, if you remember, we got married on July 11,” Abrams, 43, noted. “And then we got pregnant that same month.”

“We got pregnant naturally,” Garth added.

Abrams agreed with his wife, saying he remembered that they had returned from their mini-honeymoon to Carmel and, two weeks later, discovered they were expecting their first child. Abrams explained that the couple went to Garth’s gynecologist, who gave them the green light at the time. Unfortunately, four months later, they found out their baby had no heartbeat.

Though Abrams was upset about losing their baby, he said he wasn’t resentful toward his wife. He was simply sad and disappointed by the situation. The couple, according to Abrams, was then told they could proceed with a dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a D&C is a procedure to remove tissue from the inside of the uterus. It’s performed by healthcare professionals to treat uterine conditions such as heavy bleeding or to clear the uterine lining after a miscarriage or abortion.

Garth recalled on the episode that she was given the option of either waiting for nature to take its course or opting for the procedure. She chose the second option, explaining that she couldn’t bear the thought of carrying a baby that had no heartbeat.

Garth had the procedure on the same day she was told the baby didn’t have a heartbeat. The couple then told themselves that perhaps having a baby together wasn’t in the cards.

“But then it happened again,” Abrams recalled.

“Naturally,” Garth added, asking why she couldn’t remember this one either.

Abrams then explained that this time, Garth’s pregnancy was shorter. The couple found out within a month and a half that they had lost their second baby too.

After going through a second D&C, Garth expressed “feeling down, ashamed, and disappointed in herself,” as she wasn’t able to give Abrams a child of his own after he had stepped up and become a wonderful stepdad to her three daughters.

Garth remembered that she really wanted to give Abrams a baby boy.

