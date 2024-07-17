'I Was Comfortable With The Character': Dave Bautista And Director Pete Segal Talks About Upcoming Action Movie My Spy: The Eternal City

Dave Bautista’s new action-comedy film My Spy The Eternal City is releasing on Prime Video on July 18. The long-awaited sequel to 2020's My Spy features Bautista and Chloe Coleman as they try to maintain their domestic life amid a holiday from hell. Ahead of its debut, Dave Bautista and director Peter Segal shared their thoughts on the film.

Dave Bautista and director Peter Segal on My Space the Eternal City

Once labeled one of the biggest names in professional wrestling, Dave Bautista established himself as a successful actor in Hollywood. His acting career kicked off in 2006 when he was cast on the hit superhero show Smallville. Since then, he's evolved into a leading man and has appeared in many movies.

Bautista has shown his versatility in an array of options, such as the three-part Guardians of the Galaxy series with its hilarious antics and Spectre, which takes place in the slick world of James Bond. He has even worked in neo-noir films, such as Blade Runner 2049 and the eagerly awaited Glass Onion, the follow-up to Knives Out.

During his discussion about his next action movie, Bautista revealed details about bringing back a character he loved from the very beginning. He said he was comfortable in the role right away and never questioned the director's or his chemistry with the other actors.

“I was comfortable with the character from the first day,” he recalls. “I never had to wonder if I was going to click with my cast mates or director. I could fall right back into it.”

This familiarity allowed him to effortlessly step back into the character. Bautista is set to display his skill in physical comedy along with his well-defined physique in high-energy action scenes in this eagerly anticipated spy comedy.

My Spy's Director Pete Segal highlighted Bautista’s talent, noting, “When you get Dave Bautista in your movie, you know you’re going to get great action and great emotion. The guy’s a fantastic actor.”

In the much-awaited spy comedy, Dave Bautista takes on a role that demands more stunts than he has ever done before. He revealed that there is a lot more action in this movie because the stakes are higher and demand top-notch action scenes. With assurance, Bautista called the film epic. Fans can anticipate an exciting fusion of humor and high-octane action, promising a breakthrough performance from Bautista.

My Spy: The Eternal City cast

The movie has Dave and Chloe reprising their My Spy roles, along with Kristen Schaal as Bobbi, Ken Jeong as David Kim, Anna Faris as Nancy, Flula Borg as Crane, Taeho K as Collin, and Craig Robinson as Connelly.

For the most part, Prime Video kept quiet about the follow-up until April 2024, when they revealed that My Spy: The Eternal City will debut on July 18, 2024. On the day of its release, subscribers to Amazon Prime Video will be able to watch the film exclusively there. The film is expected to stay a streaming exclusive as there are no plans for a theatrical release.

