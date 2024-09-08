‘I Wish I Could’: Naomi Watts Eagerly Awaits For A Second Installment Of Watcher 2

The popular thriller The Watcher was an immense success after it debuted on Netflix on October 13, 2022. However, as of 2024, the lead actress Naomi Watts, and fans of the series are still waiting for its next installment.

Watts caught up with Entertainment Weekly at the Toronto Film Festival, where she was spotted promoting her film Friends. She had a mini Watcher reunion with costar Bobby Cannavale.

When asked about the anticipated second season, Watts revealed that there has been no movement on the new season—at least as far as she knows. "I don’t have an update, if there is one. I wish I could," she tells EW. "It was so fun, right? I don’t have an update, I’m afraid."

The show was indeed renewed for a second season shortly after its debut. However, there has been a considerable wait, with fans and cast members like Naomi Watts conveying anticipation and frustration over the delay.

The show revolves around the Brannock family, who move into their dream home in a wealthy suburb, only to be terrorized by anonymous letters from someone naming themselves The Watcher.

As the mysterious and creepy incidents escalate, the family becomes increasingly paranoid, revealing disturbing secrets about their new neighborhood.

Furthermore, Watts also said that the house they shot the film in has been vacated so she does not have a proper definite answer on whether or not Season 2 will be made again.

According to TUDUM Netflix, The Watcher is based on the true story published in the 2018 New York Magazine article 'The Haunting of a Dream House,' by Reeves Wiedeman.

The article details how Maria and Derek Broaddus purchased their dream home in June 2014, after which in a span of some time letters began to come in and trouble knocks on their door.

Furthermore, the real-life Watcher house is located at 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey, which was given for sale in 2015. but as

After a series of price reductions, the listing was removed in June 2015. The Broadduses filed a legal complaint against the previous owners for failing to disclose letters they’d received, they ultimately put it up for rent at a much lower price as the lawsuit went nowhere.

While the series differed a little from the real-life events, many things such as the address were kept the same. Moreover, what's more spooky has been the fact that till today, the Westfield police have not discovered the identity of the actual Watcher.

