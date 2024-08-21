‘I’m So Proud’: Danielle Fishel’s Husband Showers Praises On Actress Amid Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis; Details

Danielle Fishel has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The actress announced she was battling the disease on Monday and has been collecting good words from her well-wishers. Apart from the fans, Fishel’s husband also showered praises on her, claiming that he is proud of her.

On Instagram, Jensen Karp shared a picture of his wife to put up with his story and wrote good words alongside it. The actress is popularly known for her role in the 1990s sitcom Boy Meets World. She also reprised her role in the spinoff series Girl Meets World.

Following the news of breast cancer, Fishel’s husband wrote on the stories, “I’m so proud of @daniellefishel for using her platform to raise awareness.” His sweet note further read, “We can’t miss appointments and we need to get checked! She’s the strongest person I’ve ever met. She’s got this.” The actress broke the news of her cancer diagnosis on her podcast, Pod Meets World.

While talking to her co-hosts, Rider Strong and Will Freidel, Fishel shared that her cancer is in the early stages, and the term for the disease is called ductal carcinoma. The actress revealed, “So I would like to share something with our listeners... I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which is a form of breast cancer.”

She further added, “It is very, very, very early. It's technically stage zero. I was diagnosed with high-grade DCIS with a micro-invasion. And I'm going to be fine; I'm having surgery to remove it.”

The Boiling Pot star claimed further into the discussion that she was able to catch her cancer in the earliest stage as she performed regular visits to the doctor and frequently got her mammograms conducted. She further stated that the reason behind sharing her diagnosis with the audience is to encourage women to get regular health checkups.

Fishel continued to address her listeners by saying, “For some reason I had always thought [if I were diagnosed with cancer] I would suffer in silence. I would get the diagnosis, I would not tell anyone.” She added, “I would tell only my small group and then I would just suck it up. And then when I'm on the other side of it then I would tell people.”

She further claimed, “My first instinct when I was diagnosed was to do that clam up thing... and then what I realized is the more people I talk to, the more people have their own experiences.”

Meanwhile, Danielle Fishel has been married to Jensen Karp since 2018 and is a mother to two children.

