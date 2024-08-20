It’s Technically Stage Zero’: Danielle Fishel Reveals She Has a Form of Breast Cancer; Star Explains

Recently, Danielle Fishel, who was adored for her role in Boy Meets World as Topanga Lawrence, shared some personal information with her fans. During the August 19 episode of the podcast Pod Meets World, which she co-hosts with former co-stars Rider Strong and Will Friedle, Fishel made an emotional announcement about having been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 43-year-old Fishel explained that she has been diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS). This form of breast cancer is said to be stage zero since it only exists within the ducts and hasn’t spread to the surrounding tissues. Despite such an early diagnosis, however, Fishel is still undergoing treatment and feeling optimistic about her prognosis.

Fishel went into detail about how she discovered she had breast cancer during the podcast. She revealed that she found out after a routine mammogram. “I would like to share something with our listeners—something that Rider and Will were two of the first people I told the news to,” Fishel said on the podcast. “I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer. It is very, very, very early. It’s technically stage zero.”

At its onset, Fishel says she had cancer when her mammography test showed some abnormalities. This has greatly influenced her positive prognosis since her diagnosis was made in the early stages.

“I’m going to be fine. I’m having surgery to remove it,” she explained. “I’m going to be on some follow-up treatment. I’ve had to make a lot of decisions over the last couple of days.”

The actress further emphasized the importance of early detection and urged others to carry out regular check-ups. Fishel said, “The only reason I caught this cancer when it is still stage zero is because the day I got my text message that my yearly mammogram had come up, I made the appointment. They found it so, so, so early that I’m going to be fine. I hope it will encourage anyone to get in there.”

This is another instance where one’s regular health routine can alert them to potential trouble before it gets worse, as in Fishel's case. According to the Mayo Clinic, DCIS occurs when cells inside a breast duct develop changes that may lead to cancer. On the other hand, in DCIS, cancer cells have not yet spread into nearby breast tissues.

The same goes for those characters with whom she has been working and her family as well. Rider Strong and Will Friedle, who starred in Boy Meets World alongside Fishel, have shown immense support for the actress. Strong was shocked and concerned about his friends, who also had breast cancer cases. The fans should take note of this and not miss out on regular medical checkups, stressing early diagnoses that could be life-saving. In addition, Friedle offered encouragement to Fishel, telling her that she could count on them during this time.

She has also mentioned that her husband, Jensen Karp and other members of the family, such as her parents and brother, were informed after some time when she found out about the illness. She is currently receiving treatment while being worked on by a team of doctors who will determine what is best for her.

With respect to her podcast, Fishel admitted that there may be some changes due to health issues. According to Fishel, depending on how she gets treated, they may miss a few episodes or they might begin at different times than usual due to the former’s situation. Nevertheless, work will still continue with the podcast as long as she can handle it physically.

Danielle Fishel's announcement has brought attention to the importance of early breast cancer detection and the value of regular health screenings.

