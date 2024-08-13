Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom showed off their daring side by jumping from a helicopter into the ocean during their Italian vacation on Monday. The 39-year-old singer shared a carousel photo of herself and her fiancé leaping from a helicopter into the water on Instagram on Monday, August 12.

The Firework singer showed off her amazing body shape in a tiny orange bikini. She captioned the post, "Like the stars are in the sky. You and I will find each other. In every single life.”

As the two jump out of the plane in the first picture, 47-year-old Bloom is holding the camera in selfie mode. A montage of footage was displayed on the second slide.

Perry started by shooting Bloom and the ocean, then she turned the camera to face her. The pair is seen sitting on the helicopter's edge as Bloom starts a countdown in the next scene of the video. They leapt from the helicopter into the ocean shortly after. After entering the water, Bloom shows a glimpse of him and Perry emerging.

On Thursday, August 8, Bloom was spotted skydiving out of a helicopter with Lauren Sánchez's son, Nikko Gonzalez, as Sánchez, 54, was piloting the craft. Gonzalez and Bloom were shown chatting while getting ready for their skydiving adventure in Sánchez's video. She also included a last video of the two guys pumping their fists in preparation before taking off into the sky.

Meanwhile, Katy released the music video for her new song Lifetimes on Thursday, following the huge success of Woman's World, the lead single off her upcoming album.

The entire video was shot on location in Ibiza by the 13-time Grammy nominee, Orlando, and their daughter over a July holiday. The nearly four-minute music video features Perry partying with her real-life friends on the Spanish island, most of whom are wearing bikinis.

