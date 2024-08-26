Incoming Ending Explained: Did Danah and Connor Finally Transform Their Image at the Senior Party?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Incoming.

We journey through a spirited pack of high school freshmen learning to steer through the treacherous waters of friendship, self-awareness, and a rabid desire for acceptance in the engaging comedy of growing up, Incoming.

Infused with heart and humor, the film captures the essence of teenage life and the often-awkward road to self-identity so many young people walk. More so, it deals with the notions of belonging, fitting in, or trying to appear as the cool kids.

As the story races toward its climax at Danah’s senior party, the central question hangs in the air: Do Danah (a hilariously earnest performance by Mason Thames) and his buddy Connor manage to shed their geeky pasts and emerge as the cool kids of high school?

Benj, the film's endearing protagonist, is set on confessing his feelings for his sister’s best friend, Bailey (Isabella Ferreira), at the party. His plan to win her heart is one of those classic high school gambits filled with equal parts bravery and blunders. Meanwhile, Danah and Connor, driven by their own high school dreams, are on a mission to redefine their social standing.

Danah’s quest for popularity takes a chaotic turn when his attempt to impress senior students by setting up a fake romance ends in disaster. His misguided scheme, intended to catapult him into the cool kids' club, backfires hilariously and leads to a dramatic hospital visit after a clumsy accident involving the breakage of his collarbone. This night of mishaps becomes a turning point for Danah, who, while mending, comes to a realization about the importance of authenticity over mere popularity.

Connor’s journey, though less physically dramatic, is no less transformative. His night takes an unexpected turn when he and Eddie find themselves mistaken for Uber drivers, leading to a comically messy encounter with Katrina, the school’s most popular girl. Their act of kindness in the midst of this awkward situation earns them unexpected social points and a significant boost in their high school standing. Katrina’s recognition and introduction of Connor and Eddie to her circle symbolize a subtle yet meaningful shift in their social status.

The film wraps up with a comedic yet heartfelt twist involving Mr. Stude, the unorthodox chemistry teacher. His antics at the party, which push the boundaries of decorum, ultimately led to his dismissal.

Also, not to forget another important aspect of the film, Benj’s romantic pursuit, which, of course, is a rollercoaster. Their initial connection seems promising, but their relationship quickly encounters obstacles, including a run-in with thugs and Benj’s ill-advised attempt to impress Beiley with fake cocaine.

Despite these setbacks involving public rejection of a proposal, a surprise kiss and a later wink from Bailey during Benj’s public proposal suggest a lingering affection. This simultaneous plot effectively captures the unpredictable nature of teenage romance, blending humor with genuine emotion to highlight the highs and lows of young love.

You can catch Incoming now, streaming on Netflix.

