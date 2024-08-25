Who is Bruno Mars's Girlfriend Jessica Caban? Everything You Need to Know About the Couple's Decade-Long Relationship

Bruno Mars and Jessica Caban have been together since 2011, shortly after Mars released his debut album. They met in a New York City hotel restaurant and have kept their relationship private. Caban occasionally shares glimpses into their lives, such as in October 2022, when she posted a throwback photo to commemorate their 10-year anniversary.

Mars confirmed their relationship timeline in a 2016 Rolling Stone interview. Caban relocated from Harlem to Los Angeles to be with Mars, where they now live with their Rottweiler, Geronimo. Though they keep a low profile, their long-standing partnership demonstrates Caban's unwavering support for Mars' successful career.

Jennifer Lopez established Caban's modeling career

Jennifer Lopez helped launch Caban's modeling career by casting her for the Sweetface collection, which is part of the J. Lo clothing line. Caban gained valuable professional experience and received significant exposure as a result of this opportunity.

Although the Sweetface line ended in 2009, it had a long-term impact on Caban's career. Caban sent out a throwback tweet in 2012, accompanied by a newspaper clipping of her modeling for Sweetface, thanking Lopez for giving her her first big break.

Caban was the first winner of Model Latina

Caban reportedly won Model Latina's initial season in 2008, earning $10,000, a modeling contract with Q Management, and a feature in Latina magazine. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Mars subsequently revealed that their romance served as the inspiration for his song When I Was Your Man.

He explained that the song was written during a difficult period in their relationship and that he finds it difficult to talk about its origins because performing it still evokes strong emotions.

Caban made her acting debut on the show Jane the Virgin

Caban revealed that she debuted as an actress in Jane the Virgin, portraying Sonia, a hotel worker who becomes friends with Gina Rodriguez's character Jane. She clarified that she had never acted in a television series prior to her part in the show, which ran from 2016 to 2018.

Caban additionally stated that she was in the audience when Bruno Mars made a musical guest appearance at Jane and Michael's wedding in the season two finale. As she considered this accomplishment, she tweeted her appreciation for the chance and posted a picture of herself in costume in front of her trailer.

Caban’s swimwear line launched in 2016

Jessica Caban debuted her own swimwear line, J.Marie Swimwear, in 2016, while also appearing on the television series Jane the Virgin. The collection included limited edition bikinis and one-piece swimsuits in a variety of colors, cutouts, and styles. Caban personalized each piece by naming them after characters from the 1961 musical West Side Story.

J.Marie Swimwear gained popularity on Instagram, where their designs were showcased. However, the account has not been updated since June 2020, making the future of the line uncertain. Despite the lack of recent activity, J.Marie Swimwear exemplifies Caban's creative and entrepreneurial spirit. Whether she continues to design or not, her venture into fashion demonstrates her diverse talents for creative projects.

Bruno Mars and Jessica Caban: A decade of love without marriage pressure

Bruno Mars and Jessica Caban have been together for more than ten years, but they are not planning to marry. In a 2016 Rolling Stone interview, Mars described Caban as his "best friend" and "rock," and expressed satisfaction with their current relationship status.

Although they typically maintain a low profile, they have made a few public appearances, most notably attending the Grammys together in 2014, 2016, and 2018. During the 2018 Grammys, Mars thanked Caban for her support, referring to her as his "rock" while accepting the Record of the Year award. Their focus is still on enjoying their relationship rather than rushing to marry.

