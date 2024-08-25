Who Has Zayn Malik Dated in the Past? Everything to Know About His Relationships as He Debuts New Look

Zayn Malik, who rose to fame as a member of the highly regarded boy band One Direction, has garnered media attention for both his romantic involvements and musical endeavors. Malik's personal life has drawn a lot of attention since he left the band, especially his romantic pursuits. His dating history includes:

1. Geneva Lane (2010)

In 2010, Malik had a brief romantic connection with X Factor participant Geneva Lane. Although the exact period of their relationship is uncertain, it appears that they did not part on good terms. Their brief contact had a significant impact on both people.

In 2015, Malik suddenly ended his relationship with Perrie Edwards of Little Mix. The surprise breakup drew a lot of media attention. Geneva Lane immediately took to social media to reply to the situation. She shared her views on Malik's treatment of Edwards. Lane's statements indicated that she had expected the split and questioned Malik's actions.

According to Lane's public statements, Edwards had been mistreated and was dealing with unfair challenges. She supported the Little Mix vocalist by expressing her belief that Edwards will ultimately triumph over these difficulties.

2. Rebecca Ferguson (2011)

Malik and British singer Rebecca Ferguson began dating in 2011, after meeting on The X Factor. Their affair, which began during the show's tour, lasted only four months. Ferguson, who was 23 at the time, later referred to the relationship as her "first mistake," owing to the age difference, as Malik was only 18.

Ferguson spoke with The Independent in 2013 on the impact of their age disparity. She observed that, while a 23-year-old male dating an 18-year-old lady may be considered common, their relationship felt unique owing to their specific circumstances.

3. Stephanie Davis (2011)

Stephanie Davis had a short five-month relationship with a singer in 2011. In 2016, she talked about the relationship and admitted that she was the one who broke it up on Celebrity Big Brother. Davis expressed surprise at the singer's decision to carry on the relationship.

She clarified that her lack of expertise with the lifestyle at the time had an impact on her decision to call it quits on the affair. Davis added that she had to change her phone number because the artist kept calling her when she was out with friends.

4. Perrie Edwards (2011-2015)

Zayn Malik and Perrie Edwards, who met on The X Factor UK in 2011, started dating and became engaged in August 2013. Their romance ended in August 2015, after a two-year engagement. Edwards addressed their divorce in Little Mix's 2016 single Shout Out to My Ex and their book One World, claiming Malik ended things via text.

Malik denied this, claiming that he would never break up with someone in such a way and that he held too much respect for Edwards. He stressed his continuous concern for her, notwithstanding their separation.

5. Gigi Hadid (2015-2021)

Malik and Gigi Hadid started dating in late 2015 and publicly confirmed their relationship in December when Malik shared a photo of them together. Hadid appeared in Malik’s music video for Pillowtalk, where they shared a kiss.

Their relationship was further highlighted by their red carpet-debut at the Met Gala in 2016. They broke up in May 2018, with both Malik and Hadid expressing respect and gratitude for their time together, while leaving room for potential future reconciliation.

They were spotted kissing in New York City a month later and reunited in January 2020. Hadid confirmed their reconciliation with a Valentine's Day post. They announced their pregnancy in April 2020, and their daughter Khai arrived in September. However, they parted again in October 2021 due to a disagreement between Malik and Hadid's mother, Yolanda.

Despite their breakup, they continued to co-parent. Hadid's representative stated that she was focused on their kid and asked for solitude, whereas Malik refuted the charges and sought to resolve the situation discreetly.

6. Selena Gomez (2023)

In March 2023, Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez sparked speculation about their relationship when they were seen holding hands and sharing a kiss at a New York City dinner. This incident came shortly after Gomez, who is known for following a small number of profiles on Instagram, began following Malik.

In a 2013 interview, Gomez stated that Malik was her favorite member of One Direction to kiss. Despite suspicions linking her to Zayn Malik, Selena Gomez subsequently clarified she is single. During a football game with pals, she joked that while she could be a little high maintenance, she was always ready to provide tons of love.

