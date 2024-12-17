Inside Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Wedding Weekend Getaway: Alone Time, Costa Rican Sunsets and More; PICS

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber enjoyed a sun-kissed vacation in Costa Rica recently, pictures of which the baby singer proudly shared on his Instagram on Monday, December 16. According to a People source, the vacation came as a part of a friend’s wedding they attended this weekend.

“They attended a wedding but also had special alone time,” the source said of their romantic getaway. “They seemed very happy.”

In the slideshow of pictures that Bieber posted on his social media, the first snap was of his wife making a kissy face against his cheek. The second image featured a palm tree at sunset, while a third showed the pop star returning Hailey’s favor by giving her a peck on her cheek. In the fourth snap, Bieber’s lens captured the Rhode founder posing in a rose-emblazoned red dress in the sun, while Hailey smiled and Justin tipped his baseball cap in the fifth image.

Other images in the carousel were blurry documents of Justin enjoying various activities, a solo shot of Hailey, an image of the singer golfing, and a video of the ocean at sunset.

Justin and Hailey, who have been constantly in the headlines for speculated trouble in their paradise, became parents to a baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, in August. The proud parents shared the good news on their social media with a picture of their tiny bundle of joy's tiny feet at the time of his birth.

The pair celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in September. They wed in a New York City courthouse in 2018 and celebrated with a larger wedding a year later in South Carolina the following year.

Last month, a source told People that the couple does nothing but laugh at the divorce rumors that somehow still make headlines in magazines and tabloids. “It’s annoying but just noise,” the insider shared.

Hailey documented her wedding anniversary celebration on her Instagram story, complete with balloons and romantic candles. “6 years, Love you, baby,” she wrote over a Polaroid photo of her and Bieber kissing alongside a heart and a ring emoji.

