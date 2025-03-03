Is a New Mad Max Movie on the Cards? Director George Miller Talks About a Potential Sequel: 'We've Got Another Script'

George Miller is looking forward to a new Mad Max movie. The director opened up about a sequel to last year’s Furiosa. In conversation with Vulture, the filmmaker claimed that he has received a few scripts for a new film to be added to the movie series. Miller shared that he will work on another installment of the franchise “if for whatever reason, the planets align.”

Explaining in detail to the media portal, the filmmaker went on to share, “We’ve got another script.” Miller continued to share, “But having been doing this long enough where I’m habituated to storytelling, I find myself with way too many stories—not only in my head, but in the form of screenplays or at least very detailed notes that are within reach of screenplays.”

Further in the talks, the director joked that he is a professional daydreamer. He elaborated that the teachers in his school would write that he would have done better in class is not daydreamed.

The director continued to add, “So, there’s lots of stories. Indeed, one of them is a Mad Max. It is not something I would do next because there are two things I’m keen to do next. But if for whatever reason, the planets align, you can never tell.”

Adding further, he shared, “Too often, you’re lining up to do a movie and then something happens. Some things fall into place and some don’t, so all I can say is we’ll see.”

As for the Fury Road, the audience witnessed enslaved Max Rockatansky going in to help Imperator Furiosa. For the cast members, the movie stars, Nicholas Hoult, Riley Keough, Zoë Kravitz and Courtney Eaton. The Mad Max franchise is available to stream on Prime Video.