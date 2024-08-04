Is Ben Affleck Allegedly Jealous Of Matt Damon's Friendship With THIS A-List Star? Here's What Insiders Claim

Could Ben Affleck be feeling that he is missing out this summer? It seems he could be, this coming after his Boston friend Matt Damon seemed to be having the time of his life with another Hollywood actor. Whereas Ben is currently in the process of breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, Matt is getting close with Bradley Cooper. They also had close friendships with each other and Damon went on a vacation with his wife Luciana Barroso, Bradley Cooper and his child Lea to Denmark.

According to a source close to the weekly tabloid Life & Style, this is rather difficult for Ben. He attempted to schedule a vacation together with Matt but this was declined. Now, watching Matt having a European trip look with Bradley Cooper, and Jeremy Strong has made Ben a bit jealous.

“This is a big kick in the teeth for Ben because he tried to arrange a vacation with Matt and got the brush off,” a source told Life & Style. “Matt told him he was too busy, and now he’s suddenly in Europe hanging out with Bradley Cooper, and Ben’s been left out.”

In the insider’s opinion, Ben Affleck would have gladly accompanied Matt Damon and Bradley Cooper on their vacation, but it was seen that Matt felt the need for space. According to the source, Matt may be avoiding Ben to escape from what this guy described as playing therapist while helping Affleck cope with emotional issues.

“Ben would have dropped everything to join them,” but Damon has a reason for leaning into his Cooper friendship. “Matt wanted some space,” they added.

Another source also said that there is nothing like witnessing your brother going through very terrible breakups and this has made Matt love his marriage to his wife Luciana Barroso. It also showed how lonely Ben is and how his breakups affected his mental and financial health and made Matt appreciate being with someone.

“He sees how lonely Ben is, the pain he goes through when he has these break-ups, the cost of it, to his mental stability as well as his bank balance,” the second insider said.

Besides, it’s been interesting to note what Matt Damon has said about Ben Affleck as recently as this year back in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter where he squeals over friendship. When asked how he feels about the 43 years of friendship, Damon was full of enthusiasm while mentioning a project like his latest film The Instigators which Affleck produced. Damon, in the example, stated how much he enjoys when shooting movies and is still friends with the actors for many years, noting their kinship.

“It just doesn’t get any better than that. ‘I feel really lucky to be able to still be making movies at this level with the kind of people that I get to work with. But when some of them are the people that have been my closest and dearest friends for over four decades, it’s a really special thing.”

The latest buzz is that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have agreed to the terms of their divorce but have not set pen to paper as they say, as reported in the Daily Mail. Once the divorce is finalized, Affleck will likely need some support, and hopefully, his longtime friend Matt Damon will be there for him.

