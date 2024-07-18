Cobra Kai Series Recap Ahead Of Season 6: What Happened So Far With Johnny And Daniel? Find Out

Originally a YouTube series about Johnny Lawrence, the Karate Kid franchise has grown into something much bigger. The Cobra Kai series has become a major part of its success. Season 5 was a major milestone, and with the three-part final Season 6 approaching as the final installment on Netflix, it's a great time to recap the pivotal events of Season 5.

The journey from Johnny and Daniel LaRusso’s first fight in the ring to becoming friends against Cobra Kai has been long and eventful. Here’s a recap of Season 5.

Cobra Kai Season 5 recap ahead of new season 6

In The Karate Kid Part III, Daniel was tricked by John Kreese and Terry Silver, which changed his view of Cobra Kai and influenced his initial reservations about Johnny reopening the dojo.By Season 5 of Cobra Kai, Daniel and Johnny, now unlikely allies, unite to confront Kreese and Silver. They shut down their dojos, but Silver’s continued influence forces them back into action.

During season 5, Daniel strategically sends Chozen into Cobra Kai to dismantle it from within, but Silver discovers the plan and orchestrates an attack on Chozen, who narrowly escapes. Silver’s schemes strain Daniel’s relationship with his wife, Amanda.

Eventually, Amanda understands Daniel’s struggle after seeking refuge with her cousin. Cobra Kai Seasons 4 and 5 feel like direct sequels to Part III, with characters like Mike Barnes returning to help take down Silver.

Meanwhile, Johnny Lawrence undergoes significant personal growth in Season 5. He travels to Mexico with his son Robby to locate Miguel, who is searching for his biological father. Johnny proves himself as a father to both Robby and Miguel, showing real change.

As Johnny prepares to become a father again with Carmen, his arc comes full circle. He evolves into a voice of reason for Daniel, reconciling his past mistakes and striving to be a better father figure.

Daniel relearned Mr. Miyagi's lessons

In Season 5 of Cobra Kai, Daniel also undergoes a journey of rediscovering Mr. Miyagi’s teachings. Overcome with a desire for revenge, Daniel distances himself from others but ultimately regains focus with the support of his friends and family. The bond between Daniel and Robby is restored, helping Daniel find his way back to teaching and justice.

Meanwhile, key characters like Miguel, Robby, Sam, and Tory experience significant growth as they set aside their differences to unite against Cobra Kai. Miguel plays a pivotal role in saving Robby, while Sam and Tory find common ground amidst their rivalry. The season culminates with major cliffhangers: the defeat of Terry Silver, Daniel and Johnny preparing for an international tournament, and John Kreese escaping from prison.

As Cobra Kai heads towards its end with Season 6, which is split into two parts airing in July 2024 and November 2024, respectively, fans can expect intense developments leading up to the final episodes in 2025. Season 6, Part 1, will stream on Netflix starting July 18.

After Cobra Kai, the Karate Kid saga will continue with new stories and an upcoming crossover film.

