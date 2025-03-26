Is Daredevil: Born Again Setting Up Major Comeback for Foggy Nelson Despite Shocking Death in Episode 1? Know Here

Marvel fans were left stunned when Daredevil: Born Again killed off fan-favorite character Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) in its very first episode. While his fate seemed definitive, a surprising new theory suggests that a mysterious artifact introduced in Episode 5 could open the door for his return. Could this be Daredevil: Born Again's boldest twist yet?

The latest installment of Daredevil: Born Again takes an unusual turn with a bank heist orchestrated by Irish mobsters. Instead of stealing cash, the criminals are after a peculiar orange gem stored in a safety deposit box—one that gleams a little too conspicuously in post-production. While Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) prevents the stone from being stolen, its mysterious presence has sparked a wild but intriguing theory.

Some fans speculate that the gem could be an Infinity Stone—more specifically, the Soul Stone. In the Infinity Saga, the Soul Stone was the only one whose full powers were never explored. In the comics, this cosmic artifact is known to trap and manipulate souls, making it a potential tool for resurrecting the dead.

While Daredevil has traditionally stayed grounded in street-level storytelling, the MCU has gradually expanded its multiversal and supernatural elements. With Elden Henson confirmed to return for Season 2, many assume he'll appear in flashbacks, but the introduction of a reality-altering stone could provide another explanation for his comeback.

Of course, there are some gaps in this theory—Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) returned all Infinity Stones at the end of Avengers: Endgame, so how could one end up locked away in a New York bank vault? Regardless, with Marvel's ever-expanding lore, stranger things have certainly happened.

While this theory remains speculative, the return of Foggy Nelson—whether through supernatural means or conventional flashbacks—would be a welcome surprise for fans. As Daredevil: Born Again continues, all eyes will be on how the show handles his highly anticipated comeback.

