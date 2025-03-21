Daredevil: Born Again Release Schedule – Premiere Plan for Charlie Cox Starrer’s Final Three Episodes
Daredevil: Born Again is making waves among superhero fans. Read on for the release schedule of the final three episodes starring Charlie Cox.
Daredevil: Born Again has been one of Marvel Studios' most successful recent outings. With die-hard fans eagerly anticipating the next episodes, we’re here to share the release schedule for the final three episodes of the Charlie Cox-led series.
According to a recent Screen Rant report, the final three episodes are set to premiere in April.
- Episode 7: April 1
- Episode 8: April 8
- Episode 9 (Finale): April 15
So far, Daredevil: Born Again has released four episodes, all available to stream on Disney+. The first two episodes premiered on March 4, followed by the next two action-packed installments on March 11 and March 18.
The latest episode, Sic Semper Systema, introduces a major Marvel Comics character—Frank Castle, aka The Punisher—played by the legendary Jon Bernthal. The previous episodes include Heaven’s Half Hour, Optics, and The Hollow of His Hand.
Daredevil: Born Again marks the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, now officially within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The character first appeared in the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Tom Holland-led film that also featured Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.
Originally planned as an 18-episode series, Daredevil: Born Again was later reduced to nine episodes after internal evaluations.
Daredevil: Born Again Shocks Fans With Another Character Death; Exploring Heartbreaking Twist in Charlie Cox Starrer