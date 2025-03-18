Russo Brothers Say Avengers: Doomsday Will Redefine MCU, Call It 'Greatest Thing That Ever Happened’; Know More

The Russo Brothers are officially back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ready to helm Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. After a six-year hiatus, the directing duo promises a new beginning for the franchise. Adding to the excitement, Robert Downey Jr. returns—not as Iron Man, but as the formidable Doctor Doom.

The post-Endgame era of the MCU has struggled to maintain its past success, with films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Thor: Love and Thunder, and The Marvels failing to capture audiences in the same way. However, with the Russo Brothers returning, expectations are high for a revival of the franchise.

Reflecting on their previous work, the Russos shared in an interview with Omelete, "The greatest thing that ever happened is we got to, you know, get immersed in, you know, a 20-movie arc and see an ending to that arc." They further teased the future of the MCU, saying, "What's compelling about these two new Avengers movies is they're a beginning. It's a new beginning. We told an ending story, now we're going to tell a beginning story."

While the Russos have been rumored to return for Secret Wars for years, their comeback has only now been confirmed, aligning with Marvel’s ongoing creative overhaul. As for their future plans, Joe Russo added, "Maybe it'll be another five years, but I think we just needed that time and perspective to figure out where it needed to go next, and the only thing that brought us back was the right story."

Advertisement

While plot details remain under wraps, the SDCC panel confirmed an A-list cast. Alongside Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, the film will feature Benedict Cumberbatch, Fantastic Four stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, as well as returning MCU favorites Hayley Atwell, Anthony Mackie, Tom Holland, and the entire Thunderbolts cast.

With Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars promising to shake up the Marvel Universe, fans are eagerly awaiting what’s to come. Will these films restore the MCU’s lost glory? Only time will tell, but with the Russos and Downey Jr. back in action, the future looks brighter than ever.