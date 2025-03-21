Stranger Things Star Sadie Sink Rumored to Play THIS Major Character in MCU’s Spider-Man 4 And It's NOT Jean Grey or Mary Jane

Sadie Sink has been announced as a new addition to the cast of Spider-Man 4 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside Tom Holland. This major casting announcement has sparked widespread speculation and numerous fan theories, with one of the most recent suggesting that Sink could be playing the daughter of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man.

These fan theories, which have taken the internet by storm, propose that the Stranger Things star could portray a character who exists within both Sony’s and Marvel Studios’ shared universe. According to recent rumors, Sadie Sink may be playing Mayday Parker, the daughter of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Parker.

Interestingly, Mayday Parker eventually becomes Spider-Girl, inheriting the superpowers of her father, Peter Parker, also known as Spider-Man. In the comics, Mayday originates from an alternate reality, making this speculation even more plausible—especially since Tobey Maguire has already appeared in the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Another reason these speculations seem even more plausible is that Tobey Maguire is reportedly set to appear in future Avengers movies, most likely in Avengers: Secret Wars. Additionally, in the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man mentioned that he and Mary Jane still have the complicated relationship that audiences remember from the Spider-Man films of the 2000s.

Furthermore, there are rumors that Tobey Maguire might also appear in Spider-Man 4 alongside Tom Holland, with Andrew Garfield joining them as well. According to insiders, both Maguire and Garfield are expected to have even more screen time than they did in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Previously, Sadie Sink had been speculated to play other red-haired characters from the comics, such as Jean Grey or a rebooted version of Mary Jane Watson.