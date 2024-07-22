Is Mutant Saga Happening? Kevin Feige Talks About Future MCU Movies Introducing More X-Men Characters

The infinity and multiverse saga of the MCU overwhelmed us on another level. Well, how would you feel if you were about to enter the Mutant Saga?

Kevin Feige recently opened up about the timeline for when the X-men characters will start appearing more frequently in Marvel films. If you are as eager to witness the grand introductions as we are to discuss them with you, keep on reading.

Kevin Feige talks about more X-Men characters

Deadpool and Wolverine happen to be the only Marvel Studios film releasing this year. While comic book fans are super stoked to welcome the two antiheroes from Fox’s franchise, the head of Marvel, Kevin Feige, recently opened up, teasing more mutants in future films.

Since the time the superhero studios got a hold on its previously Fox-owned characters, including the Fantastic Four, Feige has been continually teasing them, with the first introduction being at the San Diego Comic-Con 2019.

However, now that the films have already welcomed a lot of mutants, even before Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s characters, the Marvel CEO has many more big plans in mind.

During a press conference, as reported by The Playlist, Kevin Feige teased a grand beginning.

“Now that we have characters from the X-Men world, the mutants—we haven't had access to before," Feige said, adding further that every film after Deadpool & Wolverine “will be the mutant era coming into the MCU."

Advertisement

About mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The audience was first introduced to a well-known mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Scarlett Johansson-starring movie, Black Widow. It was Ursa Major, a Grizzly Bear-like fictional character, who was portrayed by Olivier Richters.

Soon, many such characters were introduced in Ms. Marvel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and more.

Talking to io9 about this mix of characters appearing in Marvel movies, Feige even stated that several mutants from the X-men, which includes the ones that have never been introduced on the big screen, will make their appearance in MCU movies soon.

Michael Lesslie who happens to be the writer of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, has been hired by Marvel Studios to work on the X-Men live-action reboot, as per Comicbook.com.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Deadpool & Wolverine EP Reveals ‘Grown Men’ Were Sobbing on Set After Seeing Hugh Jackman as a Superhero