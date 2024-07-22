Deadpool & Wolverine EP Reveals ‘Grown Men’ Were Sobbing on Set After Seeing Hugh Jackman as a Superhero

Wendy Jacobson, the executive producer of Deadpool & Wolverine, recounted how Hugh Jackman's camera test moved adult male viewers to tears in an interview with HeyUGuys, as reported by IGN. This was particularly memorable as it was the first time Jackman wore the yellow and blue Wolverine costume from the comics, a costume he never donned during his 17 years portraying the character.

Jacobson described the scene as surreal, noting that this occurred before filming began. While casting Jackman and his leading lady in costume would have been special enough, seeing him in the iconic yellow and blue suit brought the celebrated crew to their knees. She emphasized the exclusivity and significance of the moment, highlighting the profound emotional response it evoked.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds reflect on the iconic yellow suit in Deadpool & Wolverine

During an interview with Variety for a Deadpool & Wolverine cover, Jackman reminisced about the early X-Men films when everyone wore black leather. This initial portrayal of Wolverine was firmly fixed in his mind as the standard. However, when he first tried on the iconic yellow suit, he was surprised and baffled as to why he had not worn it before.

Ryan Reynolds also commented, stating that he had never seen such a powerful reaction from the crew. He noted that the yellow suit had been a concept from the early stages of the film's production. According to Reynolds, it was clear that portraying Wolverine now required traditional attire, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the character's authenticity as depicted in the comic books.

Hugh Jackman will wear iconic yellow suit in Deadpool & Wolverine, confirms Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy shared that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige insisted Hugh Jackman wear the yellow suit if he was to reprise his role as Wolverine after 2017’s Logan. Levy recalled their enthusiastic response, "Hell fucking yes."

Feige further told Variety that it was essential to finally see Jackman in the iconic yellow suit. He compared it to Superman appearing in ten films without his cape—while Superman is more than just a cape, the cape is part of him. Similarly, Wolverine is more than the yellow suit, but the suit is an integral part of the character.

When Feige confirmed Jackman's return, his first thought was to ensure the actor would wear the yellow costume, underscoring its significance.

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to hit theaters nationwide on July 26, distributed by Disney.

