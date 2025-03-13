Is Taylor Swift Getting 'Sick' of Travis Kelce Amid NFL Star's Retirement Plans? Famed Couple's Relationship May Shatter Says Source

Taylor Swift is reportedly grappling with ambiguity regarding her relationship with Travis Kelce. This comes as the NFL player is reconsidering his future, whether to retire or keep playing.

As Kelce deliberates whether to continue playing football or chase opportunities in the entertainment industry, Radar Online's sources indicate Swift is worried about how the choice will redefine their relationship.

An insider told the outlet, "If Travis does retire, it could drastically change his and Taylor's lives together. He would be around far more – and who knows, she may start to get sick of him!"

Swift, also 35, is reportedly looking forward to spending more time together after completing her record-breaking world tour. However, insiders add that there is an increasing concern that Kelce's looming retirement may change their relationship in unpredictable ways.

More time together may seem like heaven, but there is a rumor that a last-minute spate of togetherness — after having been apart so long working on their high-pressure careers — may bring unexpected tensions.

"Taylor is really gripped by fear over which way he's going to jump because it has big ramifications for their relationship, but also, it is totally his call," the insider said.

The source continued, "Imagine if he retires; they could finally have more time together! They both really miss each other when he’s off training or jet-setting around the country for games. But on the flip side, there is the danger they would then be spending too much time together and they both know this can spell the death of a relationship."

The drama is further said to have been fueled by the backlash Swift experienced at the Super Bowl. A few fans angry about her political opinions booed the Karma singer. The negative publicity is said to have affected her emotionally, although Kelce is still supportive, considering the incident nothing more than rude fan behavior.

"And don’t forget that not-so-great moment at the Super Bowl when Taylor got booed! It really took a toll on her self-esteem," the source said.

Travis Kelce is also said to be grappling with quitting the NFL following a disappointing loss. With a distinguished career, however, sources indicate he does not want to go out on a sour note. There is also worry that walking away from football might alter public perception, with fears he could be eclipsed by Taylor Swift's international fame.