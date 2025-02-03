Grammys 2025: All the Iconic Taylor Swift Moments at Music’s Biggest Night You Need to See

Undoubtedly, no one could ever forget the outstanding moments that went down at the Grammys 2025, and Taylor Swift was right at the center of most of these iconic moments. She brought the 'T' to the party as usual.

From spectacular fashion choices and enthusiastic support to fellow artists to the rest of the excitement, Swift once more brought the fun to music's biggest night.

Swift arrived in a one-shouldered ruched deep red mini by Vivienne Westwood. What also caught everyone's attention was Taylor rocking a 'T' thigh chain on one of her quads, a possible reference to the Kansas City Chiefs and her beau NFL player Travis Kelce.

Though the 'T' could simply mean "Taylor," fans were quick to speculate online that it was a romantic tribute to Kelce or a potential hint at Reputation (Taylor's Version) on the horizon.

The Karma hitmaker's sweet interactions included a tight hug to her junior in the game, Sabrina Carpenter, as well as a hilarious recreation of the Wicked poster with Chappell Roan, who bagged the Best New Artist Award.

Inside the auditorium, however, Swift remained lively. She cheered and bopped to the "A-Minor" beat of Record of the Year winner Kendrick Lamar for his Drake diss track Not Like Us. One fan wrote on X, "Taylor raising her champagne glass after “a minor” is CRAZY; the whole industry wants him gone."

Her encouragement to other talented performers didn't end there. Her roaring smiles took over when she caught Janelle Monáe's black leather jacket. After the event, she was seen sporting part of Monáe's jacket, confirming yet again how Swift knows best to make such fashion statements.

Taylor Swift presenting the award to Beyoncé for Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter was a standout moment of the Grammys 2025, as the Texas Hold 'Em singer looked visibly moved and shocked. The enthusiasm of Swift in announcing her friend's win added to the heartfelt atmosphere, making it one of the most iconic moments of the night.