Will There Be a Sequel to It Ends With Us? All We Know So Far

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of domestic violence.

With It Ends With Us hitting theaters, fans were over the moon to see Blake Lively bring Lily Bloom to life and Justin Baldoni take on Ryle Kincaid. The movie didn't just tell a story; it pulled us all into an emotional whirlwind. Those performances? Stellar. And that cliffhanger? Left everyone absolutely breathless.

Now, with Lily and Atlas (Brandon Sklenar) seeming on the brink of rekindling their connection, the buzz is palpable. The big question on everyone’s mind is: Will we get a sequel? With It Starts With Us continuing their story, fans are already imagining what a follow-up film might look like.

Watching Lily Bloom break free from an abusive relationship and stand strong, determined not to repeat her mother’s past, is nothing short of inspiring. Despite the excitement, director and star Justin Baldoni has expressed uncertainty about a sequel. In an interview with TV Insider, Baldoni revealed, "I have no idea what that story would be," emphasizing his focus on the present. He has been candid about the challenges and the time it took to bring It Ends With Us to the screen, admitting that he hasn't contemplated continuing the story just yet.

However, Baldoni's remarks to Entertainment Tonight hint at the possibility of passing on the directorial spirit. He stated that Blake Lively might be a perfect fit for directing a sequel, suggesting her readiness for the role.

Interestingly, Colleen Hoover, the creative force behind the novels, has been pretty tight-lipped about a potential film sequel. In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, she hinted that adapting It Starts With Us could be on the horizon but noted that right now, her focus is on promoting the first movie. When asked about the possibility of a follow-up, Hoover playfully looked over at Sklenar, who was clearly excited at the thought. He chimed in, saying he’d “love to do it” if given the chance.

Though no official casting announcements have been made yet, it’s a good bet that Blake Lively and Brandon Sklenar would return as Lily and Atlas if a sequel does get the green light. Justin Baldoni might also reprise his role as Ryle, given his ongoing presence in the story. And let's not forget about supporting characters played by Jenny Slate and Hasan Minhaj; they could very well make a comeback, given their roles in the sequel novel.

For now, a sequel to It Ends With Us remains a tantalizing possibility rather than a confirmed project. With the film’s emotional impact and the strong fan base of the books, there's definitely potential for more storytelling on the big screen. Fans will need to stay tuned to see if Lily and Atlas’ story continues in a follow-up. Meanwhile, It Ends With Us is already making waves at the box office, having earned $50 million in its opening weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

