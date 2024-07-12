Did James Gunn Just Reveal Kingdom Come Superman Logo? Take A Look

We might be in for a greater treat than expected. With James Gunn taking control of the new DC Universe, he has come forth revealing the logo of his upcoming and one of the most anticipated films, Superman.

While the co-CEO of DC Studios is shaping a new universe of superheroes, he just might have teased the biggest clue to one of the best storylines in DC comics.

James Gunn teases Kingdom Come

The new Superman movie is surely the one being eyed at by a lot of comic book fans. While a lot many behind-the-scenes photos have been revealed, introducing new actors in a never-before-seen look, the director has unveiled the new logo of the new man of steel.

Taking to his Instagram, Gunn uploaded a post that had the fresh logo which confirms what has been speculated by many. This is a logo that Superman wore on his chest in the Kingdom Come storyline.

This same logo was previously leaked by Isabela Merced, accidentally, in February 2024. The actress had uploaded an image of her nameplate from the first table read in her Instagram story, in which the newly confirmed Kingdom Come logo was visible.

What is the Kingdom Come storyline?

The Kingdom Come storyline was written by Mark Waid and Alex Ross. In this legendary comic tale, the Man of Steel retreats from being a hero. He makes this life-changing decision after a terrible event that involves the arch nemesis of Batman, Joker, and a newly introduced antihero called Magog.

Advertisement

Soon the whole world gets introduced to a number of superheroes who are ruthless and fight brutally. Looking at the new age of superheroes, Superman is forced to return to the field. He then joins hands with the members of the classic Justice League in an attempt to restore heroism.

The upcoming Superman movie will showcase David Carenswet’s acting skills as he will be seen in the leading role. Alongside him, we will also see Lois Lane portrayed by Rachel Brosnahan, while the arch-enemy of Superman, Lex Luthor will be played by Nicholas Hoult.

The movie will also have other superheroes from the DC comics such as Guy Garnder of the Green Lantern Corps, who will be portrayed by Nathan Fillion, Isabella Merced will be seen playing Hawkgirl, and María Gabriela de Faría will be seen as the antagonist called The Engineer.

Similarly, Edi Gathegi will play the character of Mister Terrific, while Anthony Carrigan and Wendell Pierce will be seen as Metamorpho and the Daily Planet’s editor Perry White, respectively.

Advertisement

James Gunn’s Superman will be out on July 11, 2025.

ALSO READ: Are Mikaela Hoover And Christopher McDonald Part of James Gunn’s Superman? Here's What Report Says