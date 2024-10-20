‘Its Glitz And Glamour’: Paul Mescal, Connie Neilsen, And Denzel Washington Heap Praises On Gladiator II Director Ridley Scott

The cast members of Gladiator II shared the good words for the director of their upcoming film, Ridley Scott. Paul Mescal, Connie Neilsen, and Denzel Washington candidly spoke about their experience of working with Scott on the second film of the franchise, which is set to release 24 years after the first movie hit theaters.

During the actors’ appearance at the screening of the film on Friday, the cast interacted with the audience and heaped praise over the filmmaker, who did not event.

Paul Mescal, who will play the role of Lucius Virus in the movie, revealed that he was in awe of Scott’s directing skills, who shot the epic scenes of war in Rome within nine days. While addressing the viewers present at the screening, the Irish actor revealed, “I think we shot that over nine days. I don’t know any other director who could do that.”

Mescal also stated that the director calmed him down whenever he got nervous before shooting an important scene or so.

Meanwhile, Washington, who will reprise his role of Macrinus in the film, shared that Scott made it easy for the actors on the sets, and they had to only talk for the camera.

Elaborating the sentences, the Hollywood star revealed, “He built Rome, so all we had to do was put the clothes on and start talking.” He further added, “It was play. You know, it’s fun. Just put the gear on and go. That’s the way I looked at it. I’m like, I’m putting this dress on, these rings, and I’m going crazy.”

Further in the conversation, Neilsen shared her experience returning to the big screens alongside the new actors, working with Scott after 24 years. The actress will also be donning the suit of Lucilla for the first time after Gladiator, which was released in 2000.

Comparing her time on the seats 24 years ago and now, Nielsen shared that what took 3 hours to set up earlier now only takes 20 minutes, and she couldn’t believe how fast they were moving in terms of filming.

Fred Hechinger too joined the conversation at the post-screening Q&A. He described the filmmaker as rotten gold. Adding further, he said, “It’s glitz and glamor, but there’s true sickness in that.” Speaking of his character in the movie, he said, “It was a gradual process, but some aspects just came ready to go—like the monkey.”

Gladiator II will hit theaters on November 15.

