'It's Not Hard To...': Scarlett Johansson Says Channing Tatum And Zoe Kravitz Are The 'Hottest Couple'

Scarlett Johansson recently gushed about her latest film, Fly Me to the Moon, co-star Channing Tatum and his fiance Zoe Kravitz. Johansson recently attended the premiere of their new movie, where she opened up about her experience working with Tatum and expressed that it's easy to fall in 'love' with him because he's 'warm and charismatic.'

The actress also shared her views on the couple, saying they are one of the 'hottest couples' she has ever seen. Read on further to know more details!



Scarlett Johansson says Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum are the 'hottest couple'

Scarlett Johansson teamed up with her co-star Channing Tatum in their upcoming romantic-comedy-drama film Fly Me to the Moon. The actress recently attended the premiere of this latest project in New York, where she talked with ET and revealed her experience sharing the screen with the actor. Johansson also shared her views on Tatum and his fiance, Zoe Kravitz's romantic relationship.

The actress jokingly said, "They're just a terribly unattractive couple," before clarifying that she meant how 'good looking' they are. She added, "I was like, 'This is the hottest couple I've ever seen.' It's absurd.'" Kravitz and The Vow movie actor have been together since 2021, and they got engaged in October 2023.

Johansson then praised her co-star, saying it's not hard to "fall in love with Channing Tatum," noting because he's a "wonderfully warm, charismatic person" and so professional. She added that even the crew "loves him," adding that he is a 'total prankster and joker'.

For his fiance, the actress said that she's a 'wonderful, real person' and called her 'beautiful inside and out'.



Channing Tatum says Zoe Kravitz and Scarlett Johansson are both 'funny'

Channing Tatum, who plays the role of Dave Cole in Fly Me to the Moon, also appeared at the film premiere in New York, where he talked about Scarlett Johansson and Zoe Kravitz's comedy talents with the outlet. Tatum noted that his co-star and fiance worked together on the 2017 comedy Rough Night and said the movie was "underratedly funny."

The actor mentioned that he didn't watch this film when it was first released, but when he saw it later, he found it "really funny."

Meanwhile, Greg Berlanti's Fly Me to the Moon will hit theaters on July 12, 2024.