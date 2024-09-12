Will Ferrell Says He Won’t Be Dressing In Drag For Comedy Again: ‘I Wouldn’t Choose To Do Now’

Will Ferrell knows what he wants and dressing in drag for comedy again is not one of them! The comedian and actor discussed it during his recent podcast appearance with Saturday Night Live writer Harper Steele.

Both individuals, gearing up for the release of the Netflix documentary Will & Harper, appeared on The New York Times podcast, The Interview. Ferrell shared that he would not portray his infamous SNL character of U.S. Attorney, Janet Reno.

The actor stated, “That’s something I wouldn’t choose to do now.” When he played this character, he would wear lipstick, use prosthetic breasts, and a wig. Steele, who is a trans woman, said that the sensibilities of society have progressed since then.

She added, “I understand the laugh is a drag laugh. It’s, ‘Hey, look at this guy in a dress, and that’s funny.’ It’s absolutely not funny,” adding, “It’s absolutely a way that we should be able to live in the world.”

Steele further continued by saying that with the artists she liked “a sense of play.” She wondered if the queer community liked The Birdcage starring Robin Willims. She mentioned that the late actor, who was straight, spent a chunk of his comedy career portraying gay people in front of the camera. She questioned if people found it humorous or if the sentiments were hurt.

Steele has heard both opinions from gay men and shared that she wonders at times if we take away the “joy of playing” when we take away the "range" that comedy artists can do.

While talking about their upcoming documentary, Steele hopes it will contribute to society becoming more welcoming of the trans community. She shared that this film assists in normalizing queer people in America and makes the experience of the trans community more understanding.

She added that it is in comedic language that she and Will are known for. While being candid during the conversation, Steele mentioned being uninterested in normalizing it for the individuals who have hated her for “centuries.”.

She desired that the documentary would help other people be gentle, and “caring.” Steele continued, “Maybe if you’re a father who loved Anchorman and you’ve got a trans kid now, maybe you’re going to open yourself up.”

Will & Harper will be available to be streamed on September 27, Friday, on Netflix.

