James Gunn Clarifies Superman Filming: 'No Scenes. No Reshoots'

James Gunn, the writer and director of the upcoming Superman film, has addressed reports about additional filming for the highly anticipated movie. Contrary to speculation about reshoots, Gunn clarified that the production will only involve brief pickup shots to enhance the film. Gunn announced Threads, sharing details to keep fans informed.

James Gunn explained that the additional filming would be minimal, involving no full scenes or reshoots. “Sort of. Not a few days. We’re doing a day and a half of pickup shots. No scenes. No reshoots. Just a handful of individual shots to enhance the film,” Gunn wrote on Threads. The clarification came after rumors suggested a more extensive filming process was underway.

The primary filming for Superman was completed at the end of July. Gunn celebrated the milestone by posting a message on Instagram. In his post, Gunn praised the cast and crew's dedication, saying that God bless the cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life.

Gunn reflected on the journey, sharing the film’s theme of hope and goodness. “I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much." He added that the goodness, kindness, and love he has encountered daily on the set has inspired him when he felt too spent to move on his own.

Advertisement

The new Superman movie, which will be released on July 11, 2025, features David Corenswet as the titular superhero. Rachel Brosnahan will play Lois Lane, while Nicholas Hoult will portray Lex Luthor. María Gabriela de Faría joins the ensemble as The Engineer.

Other notable cast members include Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Sean Gunn, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Isabel Merced, and Nathan Fillion. The diverse cast promises to bring fresh energy to the DC universe.

Gunn’s vision for Superman is rooted in its core values. In his Instagram post, he described the creative process, saying that the destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil, laughter, emotions, ideas, and magic they all shared together on set, and for that, he is forever grateful.

ALSO READ: Jay-Z Joins Beyoncé And Blue Ivy At Mufasa Premiere Amid Denial Of Rape Allegations