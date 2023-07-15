Jamie Foxx health update: Is actor 'still not a 100 per cent' after recovering from mysterious illness?

Jamie Foxx has recently been making public appearances around Chicago, months after his hospitalization due to a mysterious illness. The star has received support and loads of love from his fans who are hoping he recovers quickly. According to a new report, an inside source revealed that while Jamie is doing better, he's not all good just yet.

Jamie Foxx is not feeling 100 per cent yet

According to a report in Us Weekly, a source revealed, "Jamie is doing so much better and he's starting to feel like himself again. He's not 100 percent and is still taking things easy, but he's definitely on the road to recovery."

The insider emphasized that Jamie "has a huge support system around him and his friends and family are making sure that he doesn't take on too much."

Despite the Oscar winner's continued low profile during his recovery, an insider mentioned that Foxx is "feeling really good and is eager to resume work when the time is appropriate." Reportedly, Foxx's health decline took place while he was filming the movie 'Back in Action', leading to an extended hospital stay and subsequent attendance at a physical rehabilitation center.

Jamie Foxx is having fun in Chicago

Over the weekend, the actor was spotted on a boat, cruising along the Chicago River , where he smiled, waved at fans, and even flashed a peace sign. The very next day, the actor was out and about saving the day for a woman who lost her bag and helped her find it.

The son of the lucky stranger posted about the event with the caption, "Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie Foxx found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good y’all god is good (sic)."

While many fans celebrated the return of Jamie Foxx, some still entertained the peculiar notion that it might be his body double, as reported by Mirror UK.

A source disclosed to People magazine this week, discussing the actor's well-being, that "he is receiving excellent care and is diligently working towards recovery, but he is still not fully himself." The source further added that those close to Foxx are maintaining utmost confidentiality about his health and mentioned how the actor has a very tight-knit inner circle.