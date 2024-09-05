Jennifer Garner Shares Adorable Throwback Picture From the 70s; SEE HERE

Jennifer Garner took us back in time! The actress shared a wholesome snap of herself taking a nap on her couch on social media. The picture was seemingly captured in the 70s decade.

Garner took to her Instagram to share on August 20, Friday. It was not just her sleeping alone on the couch. The cat also joined her and peacefully laid on her with an open book on Garner's lap.

She captions this picture with, “I’m wishing you a 1970’s couch, book, and cat kind of long weekend.” This post met with multiple comments under the post. One person wrote, “ur parents (of Gen-X'ers) sure had some hideous sofas, back in the day.” Another commented, “Adorable picture..You're the sweetest girl and I love your acting.” Author, Candice Kumai also penned, “A baby girl w her baby kitty. adorable! No wonder why we love you so much.”

The actress is known to be active on her social media. She has garnered a fanbase on the platform mostly because of her authentic and unfiltered nature which is clearly reflected through the posts she shared online.

She also posted about her recent trip to Japan. On August 15, she shared pictures about her “dream trip” on Instagram. The pictures reflected her visit to shrines and temples and also having ramen. Garner made sure to capture the serenity of the locations she visited.

The 13 going on 30 star’s name was also attached to the divorce drama between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. A source revealed to Us Weekley, “There’s a deep level of trust and respect between them.

The source stated that she hoped that things would work out between the two but the actress desires for them to be content so she is in support of the path they have taken.

The source also elaborated on her trying to stay away from this situation. They stated, “She is trying her best to stay out of their relationship in terms of what went wrong because she doesn’t feel like it’s any of her business.”

Garner also made headlines for her appearance in the blockbuster movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jcakmant, Deadpool & Wolverine. The Alias star who split with Affleck in 2015, is now reportedly in a relationship with John Miller.

