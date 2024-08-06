Jennifer Lopez 'Furious' And 'Humiliated' As Ben Affleck Delays Divorce To Spare Her Further Embarrassment: Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce has reportedly been delayed because the actor is holding off on filing the paperwork to spare his estranged wife further embarrassment. According to a Page Six tipster, Lopez is feeling “humiliated” and “furious” as she believes that Affleck's push to rekindle their relationship decades later is the cause of her current distress.

The pair initially dated between 2002 and 2004, capturing public attention with their high-profile romance. They renewed their relationship in 2021 following the singer’s split from her husband Alex Rodriguez in April 2021. The duo eloped to Las Vegas in July 2022 and had another wedding with the blessings of their friends and family at the actor's Georgia estate the next month.

Lopez’s frustration reportedly stems from the fact that Affleck was the driving force behind their second attempt at happily ever after, only to now become the cause of their heavily conjectured split. “She’s furious. He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together,” explained the source.

The Atlas actress also feels humiliated because “she made a big deal that he's the love of her life” this time around, the tipster added, seemingly referencing Lopez’s album This Is Me…Now and the accompanying Amazon Prime Video documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, inspired by and co-starring the Gone Girl star.

Advertisement

The source also suggests that Lopez is affected by the involvement of their children in the family drama. “There are five kids involved in this,” the tipster noted. “She knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over.”

Lopez, for those who may not know, has twins Max and Emme, 16, from her previous marriage with Marc Anthony. Affleck too is a father to Violet, 18; Fin, 17; and Samuel, 12, from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner. Lopez is particularly close to Affleck’s eldest, as she marked her presence at her high school graduation party in May alongside her dad despite their marital woes. Violet, too, recently spent time with Lopez in NYC.

The Daily Mail, citing Bennifer’s close friends, reported on July 31 that all reconciliation attempts between the former flames have failed and they are ready to file the divorce papers that have been ready for quite some time now.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Focusing On 'What's Next' Amid Ongoing Marital Strain With Ben Affleck Says Source