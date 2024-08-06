Jennifer Lopez Focusing On 'What's Next' Amid Ongoing Marital Strain With Ben Affleck, Source Reveals

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been going through a rough patch in their marriage for quite some time now. And amidst this, according to the latest reports, the songstress is staying positive in her life.

According to People, JLo is still having a "good summer" and keeping “a good attitude even when things are not perfect” between her and Ben. The tipster noted to the publication that the couple hasn't seen each other in weeks and is “moving separately.” The source further told the outlet that, considering what is happening currently, "Jennifer is having a good summer." The insider further added that the singer-actress has been off and able to "focus on what's next."

Meanwhile, the publication reported a few days ago that Lopez has resumed the search for a home in LA following her extended stay in the Hamptons, New York, and a brief vacation in Europe in June. Per another one of the publication's sources, the Love Don't Cost a Thing singer has checked out at a home in Beverly Hills that is an ideal setting for those seeking seclusion. The source also added that Lopez has been looking on and off for a new abode since May, the time around which rumors of strife in Bennifer’s marriage first gained traction.

For those not in the loop, the Hollywood favorite couple has been spending time on different coasts since May. Lopez has spent most of her summer in NYC, while Affleck has been putting up in LA. The former chaired the 2024 Met Gala and promoted her latest Netflix film, Atlas in The Big Apple, while the Gone Girl star completed filming the sequel to The Accountant.

Affleck did not even fly to New York on July 24 for his wife’s 55th birthday, which she celebrated with a grand Bridgerton-themed party with her friends and family. Between May and now, the couple missed celebrating the Fourth of July holiday together as well as their second wedding anniversary. They did, however, reunite in LA to celebrate Violet Affleck’s high school graduation in late May. Violet, for whatever it's worth, also spent a day recently with Lopez in New York.

Lopez and Affleck’s “divorce papers are done and ready to be filed. But they wanted to give it one last go before walking away from this,” the Daily Mail reported a fortnight ago, citing a source. The British news outlet, however, citing Bennifer’s close friends, reported on July 31 that the two are pushing ahead with their separation after failed reconciliation attempts in recent weeks.

The news follows headlines of Affleck buying a new $20.5 million abode in Pacific Palisades on Wednesday, July 24, the day Lopez turned 55.

When the duo make their divorce announcement, “they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work but couldn't,” a source close to the couple told the aforementioned publication. The insider added that what the lovebirds had before was now gone, and they had both accepted the fact.

Affleck and Lopez, for the unversed, were also an item in the early 2000s before they called off their engagement in 2004, reportedly under the pressure of additional public scrutiny of their relationship.

