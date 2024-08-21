Jennifer Lopez Hinted At End Of Her Marriage With Ben Affleck Months Before Filing For Divorce By Doing THIS; Find Out

With ample speculations about the marriage of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that was going around, it should not come as a surprise as she reportedly filed for divorce on August 20. Amid all the rumors about this topic that went on, JLo may have given us a hint about the situation by liking a post on social media previously.

As per The Mirror, when all the speculations making rounds online, some fans noticed that the On The Floor songstress liked a post on Instagram that talked about relationship problems which was shared by relationship coach Lenna Marsak.

The post consisted of multiple slides with text that began with, “You cannot build a healthy relationship with someone who lacks integrity and emotional safety. Trust is the foundation of any relationship.”

The post also talked about how with the absence of “integrity” it is hard to believe in “someone’s words, actions, or intentions." It further mentioned that this can create a fearful and anxious atmosphere with no emotional stability in the relationship.

While mentioning the traits of the person who “is impossible to create a healthy relationship with,” and it also talks about people who do not respect the other person’s time and do not think it is essential to call or text back that person in a “respectable” frame of time.

The post continued to mention the people who again and again failed to keep up with the promises they made or communication-related commitments. The post surely talked about deep and serious matters in a relationship and the vocalist liking this grabbed everyone’s attention.

Any speculations related to their split never really came from either of the individuals directly as of now. There have been different occasions where JLo along with her kids, Max and Emme have reportedly spent time with Affleck with his kids or Jennifer Garner (his ex-wife).

The date that the Selena star filed for divorce (August 20) may have been intentional as the pair got married for the second time on that date. Before that, in July 2022, they eloped in Las Vegas.

As per TMZ, Lopez has waived the spousal support and has asked the judge to not accept the spousal support request from the other party.

