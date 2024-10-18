Jennifer Lopez Planning To Make 'Big Dance Hit' Following Split With Ben Affleck? Here's What Report Says

Jennifer Lopez is making headlines for her recent split from Ben Affleck and her renewed focus on music. According to Page Six, Lopez is looking for her next big hit, dance music, that may push her back to the top of the charts.

"They have reached out to songwriters," the insider stated, adding, "She wants a big dance hit." According to the insider, Lopez is looking for an entire album of hits, not just one track.

While Lopez has dabbled in acting and other ventures, her current focus is solely on her music career. The source explained, "Her priority [career-wise] is music.

There is no point in her going into it unless it’s big, and critics say it’s the old Lopez. She needs a big banger." This effort follows her last album, This Is Me... Now, which did not perform as expected.

This Is Me Now, released in February of this year, was inspired by Lopez's relationship with Affleck but failed to impact the charts.

The album debuted at number 38 on the Billboard Top 200, failing to grab the attention of critics and fans alike. Slate noted that most of the album falls short, while Pitchfork stated that the narrative threatens to, and does, overtake the music.

Lopez hinted in the months leading up to the release that it might be her final album. "The truth is I don't even know if I'll ever make another album after this," she said. "Don't tell Benny [Medina, her longtime manager] that that's what I'm thinking — this might be my last album ever."

However, it appears that Lopez is not ready to step away from her singing career just yet. The insider said: "She has had an enormous amount of hits and can't accept the last album is the end of her music career." The insider stated, "She wants to wash away the stink of This Is Me… Now."

Lopez is desperate to recover her spot in the music industry following the lackluster performance of her last album. The insider said she wants to get hits and release a new album.

The pop star, known for hits like On the Floor and Jenny from the Block, has a long history of producing chart-topping songs and isn't happy with the response to her recent album.

Lopez's films have done well in recent years, but her current focus is on music. The insider described her as a workhorse. Despite her split from Affleck, Lopez is working on many film projects, including two for Affleck and Matt Damon's company, Artists Equity.

One of these films, Unstoppable, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in August and will have a limited release in December. Artists Equity also produces Lopez's latest project, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which has just finished filming.

