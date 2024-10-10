Jennifer Lopez Says She Is Aware Of 'Everything That’s Been Written And Said' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce; Reveals Mantra That Kept Her Resilient

Although Jennifer Lopez has mastered dealing with negativity on social media over her extensive showbiz career, she confesses that some comments can still sting. In a wide-ranging conversation with Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine, Lopez, 55, detailed the tough summer during which her “whole f***ing world exploded” because of her very public divorce from Ben Affleck.

Lopez said she wasn't unaware of the chatter on the internet surrounding her personal life and how strangers tried to cast blame on her breakup.

“I know everything that’s been written and said about me, and all the conjectures of who I am as a person is not who I am. I learned that a long time ago,” the Atlas actress said during the interview conducted on September 10.

The entertainer, who has been in the public eye for quite some time and has seen most of everything that can be seen, noted to Glaser that she had long learned the art of not taking everybody on the World Wide Web seriously and that she actively tries to remind herself of the fact. For the star, as long as her mom, dad, and friends know who she really is, no one else’s opinions matter, she said.

Lopez, a mom to 16-year-old twins Emme and Max, explained that to “have a long career,” one has to “learn how to deal with that part of the business.” She underlined that people who hate her just to hate her do not hold any significance in her grand life as an artist. What truly matters to her as an entertainer is doing the work that inspires her, whether it's a huge commercial success or something that touches only a single soul.

The performer expressed that anything that is not singing, dancing, acting, entertaining, or creating holds little to no meaning in her life, as they do not classify as her passion or something she enjoys doing.

Lopez, during the Interview magazine interview, shared a mantra that kept her afloat during tough times. It's a line from Finding Nemo: "Keep on swimming."

For those not in the loop, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding, after the couple spent the majority of the summer apart. Lopez stayed in New York after chairing the Met Gala 2024 in May, while Affleck remained in Los Angeles, focusing on his work as an actor and producer.

Bennifer had tied the knot twice in 2021—once in Las Vegas and a second time with the blessings of their extended family and friends at his grand Georgia estate. The duo, for the unversed, were also engaged to be married in the early 2000s; however, they parted ways at the time, citing intense media scrutiny of their private lives.

In her divorce filing, Lopez listed April 26, 2024, as their date of separation while asking the judge to reinstate her maiden name, which she had changed to Affleck’s following their wedding. Before their divorce can be finalized, the couple’s assets, including their $68 million Beverly Hills mansion, remain to be divided.

Though their personal relationship has ended, Lopez and Affleck remain tied on the professional front, with him producing two of her upcoming movies — Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman.

