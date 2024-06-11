Jim Mickle Says Sweet Tooth Series Was Running Against Time As Actors Were Growing Up

Sweet tooth is all the rage in current times. Fans have been hooked to their screens as the series' final season is finally out. The fantasy drama series created by Jim Mickle has been a fan favorite ever since it was first released in 2021. The series came to an end very soon after its debut in 2021, and there’s a good reason for that. As much as fans love that their favorite shows dropped new seasons sooner than they anticipated, there is a good reason why Mickle did this. In a recent interview with Deadline, Jim Mickle opened up about the issue of actors growing up. He revealed that, just like in some of the other series, he faced the issue that his actors were growing up, for which he came up with a solution. Mickle revealed that due to time working against them, they released a new season sooner rather than later because their actors were growing up.

Jim Mickle opens up about facing issue that actors were growing up

Sweet Tooth's third and final season has been kept a secret for over a year, but the final set of episodes was released on Netflix this week. Based on Jeff Lemire's DC Comics series, the program concludes its storyline and becomes an unusual comic book adaptation that has almost completely told the entire story from its source material. There are modifications from the Sweet Tooth comic, as well as some significant characters that make their debut. In a recent interview with Deadline, series showrunner and executive producer Jim Mickle spoke about the multiple obstacles that came with the series.

One of the challenges that Mickle spoke about was that time was running against them. Sweet Tooth faced issues as the actors were growing up, due to which they had to cut down on the time between seasons. When asked if he faced similar issues in the popular series Strange Things that would race against time as kids were growing up, Mickle said yes, they also faced this issue.

He told Deadline, “It was constantly hovering, certainly. It was hovering at the start when we cast Christian. I believe we raised a lot of eyes when we were seeking to cast young, but Carmen Cuba, our casting director who also cast Stranger Things, was ahead of the game by saying, 'Look, this is a long investment.' Christian was about the youngest we could cast at the time. After season one, Netflix kind of stood out and said, 'It feels like you have an ending at the end of season three,' so I did.”

He then added that this was the reason they were able to make such a large commitment and essentially do seasons two and three back-to-back. As they eliminated the gap in between. It made it extremely difficult, but it was well worth it, and they simply got lucky. Christian and Naledi Murray, who plays Wendy, are both teenagers today.

Jim Mickle revealed that comic books offered beginning, middle, and end

Sweet Tooth is a mythological drama television series created by Jim Mickle. It is based on Jeff Lemire's comic book series, which was released under DC Comics' Vertigo banner. The series was first released on Netflix in June 2021. The fantasy drama is set in a world where a virus has killed the vast majority of the world's human population, resulting in the creation of hybrid kids with animal qualities. Convery plays Gus, a naive 10-year-old part-deer child who goes out to find his mother after his father’s death.

Sweet Tooth is one of the series that is almost fully based on the book with little modification. In the same interview with Deadline, Jim Mickle also opened up about whether the books provided a beginning, a middle, and an end. He revealed, “Yes, they do. I believe there were about 40 issues total, with four major arcs. It concludes wonderfully. We introduced new characters that we created, and our story arcs began to take on their own weight in a very beautiful way, so we diverted from some of the key aspects early on, and by the middle, we had drifted even farther. Even though we've been telling overlapping stories, it was amazing to be able to get to the same point but in a very different way.”

Meanwhile, Sweet Tooth's final season was released on Netflix on June 6, 2024.

