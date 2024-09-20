Jimmy Fallon Is Nominated For Sexiest TV Host & Hilariously Campaigns For His Win; ‘Let Grandpa Have One’

Jimmy Fallon wants to win the Sexiest TV Host title curated by PEOPLE but has to face a tough competition! On the September 18 episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon celebrated his nomination and campaigned for his fairly “fine” competitors to back out. "I'm up against Seth Meyers, Mario Lopez and Mark Consuelos. Yuck!" he said sarcastically.

Then the comedian pitched reasons why he should win the category but ended with him urging the others to drop out from the competition. "I'm very honored, but Seth would let me have this... He would want me to have this. He's a younger dude — let grandpa have one thing," Fallon joked. Narrowing it down to Lopez and Consuelos who are “fine” but let him have the title as well.

He further claimed that the Live with Kelly and Mark and Access Hollywood hosts might "choose to be taken off the ballot," and dedicated messages to them. He requested Consuelos remove his name while staring at the camera. "Then it would be me versus Mario Lopez," he added.

As for Lopez who’s been a guest on The Tonight Show and would apparently let Jimmy have it. “He'll go, like, out of respect, 'Jimmy, you got it,'” Fallon added. To further impress the outlet, he posed with PEOPLE’s tote bag and pretended to walk on a subway.

Fallon drew another similarity between him and the outlet to strengthen his pitch to win the Sexiest TV Host title, pointing that the magazine and him both recently celebrated 50 years milestone. "Look at this. 'Established 1974.' You know what else is established in 1974? Me! Are you kidding me? It should be a no-brainer," he joked.