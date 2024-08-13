Jimmy Kimmel Gives Fans a Health Update After His Son's 3rd Surgery; Jokes He's a 'Weird Kid'

On August 12th, Jimmy Kimmel appeared on the Politickin' iHeartPodcast with hosts Doug Hendrickson, Marshawn Lynch, and Gavin Newsom. Kimmel provided a direct update on his 7-year-old son Billy during the show. Despite having his third open-heart surgery in May, Billy is doing exceptionally well and remains upbeat, according to Kimmel.

Kimmel shared a humorous anecdote about his son's behavior, mocking Billy as a "weird kid." He explained that Billy has an odd habit of making lighthearted remarks about his mother, squeezing her and saying things like, "It's so juicy." Kimmel's humorous remarks highlighted his son's vivacious personality and tenacity

Regarding Billy's health, Kimmel stated that, aside from a visible scar on his chest, there were no obvious signs of the heart condition that necessitated surgery. He expressed gratitude to the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles for their role in Billy's successful recovery. Kimmel expressed his hope that Billy would not require any additional surgeries and emphasized how much better he is doing now, praising his son's humor and overall health.

Jimmy Kimmel recently updated on his son Billy's recovery from his third open-heart surgery. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kimmel noted that Billy is "mentally right back where he was," despite the challenging circumstances. While Billy is healing well, the family must remain cautious for the next few months.

Kimmel reflected on the remarkable resilience children show when facing serious health issues, attributing their swift recovery to their continued growth and vitality.

In May, Kimmel shared a photo of Billy smiling in his hospital bed after a successful heart surgery. Kimmel described the experience as humbling and emotional, reflecting on the mix of optimism and trepidation the family felt. The surgery, which involved replacing a valve in Billy’s heart, went well, and Kimmel was relieved to see Billy wake up healthy and happy.

Kimmel expressed gratitude to Billy's medical team and thanked everyone who supported them during this time, including friends, family, and strangers. He also praised his wife, Molly, for her strength, and highlighted Billy’s bravery and humor, calling him the “toughest (and funniest) 7-year-old” he knows.

