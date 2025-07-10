Joe Jonas Says Ex-Wife Sophie Turner is ‘Incredible Woman’, Reveals Their Co-Parenting Relationship for 2 Daughters

Once the most envied couple in town, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship soon took a turn for the worse in 2023. The two struggled over the terms of their co-parenting status for one year before settling it down a year later. Now, the singer has spoken up about having a 'great' synergy with his ex-wife while raising their two young daughters.

Speaking on the School of Greatness podcast alongside his brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, Joe opened up about the complexities of his life as a single dad, but emphasized the importance of maintaining a good rapport with his former partner for the same reason.

"I have two beautiful girls," he shared about his kids, 4-year-old Willa and 2-year-old Delphine. Praising his former partner, he added, "My little ones have some incredible women to look up to, including their mom."

Things have changed for the better for the couple, as he further opened up about where they stand with each other, almost a year after the storm calmed down. "I have a great coparenting relationship, which is really important to me," the Jonas Brothers member said.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline: From Dating to Divorce

After initially dating in 2016, the couple quickly became one of the IT couples of Hollywood, thanks to their lighthearted dynamic and fun appearances. The two soon decided to take their relationship to the next level, going Instagram official in January 2017, getting engaged in October of the same year, and then getting married in 2019.

Following a surprise wedding in Las Vegas in May 2019, they held a private, dreamy wedding in France a month later. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Willa, on July 22, 2020. After announcing their second pregnancy and debuting it on the Met Gala red carpet, they confirmed the birth of their daughter Delphine on July 14, 2022.

Despite being a happy family and supporting each other's work in January of the year, Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner on September 5, 2023, thus ensuing their year-long messy legal battle. Things have settled down since then, and the couple seems to be in a better position to manage their families and romantic interests.

