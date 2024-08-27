Will Joe Jonas Put Estranged Wife Sophie Turner 'On Blast' in His Upcoming Album? Jonas Brothers Member Reveals

Joe Jonas has a lot to make listeners feel in his upcoming album Music for People Who Believe in Love, but one thing it surely isn’t about is drama.

The Jonas Brothers member is set to release his second solo album, which his fans and followers are eagerly awaiting. Having seen and experienced a lot in life, the artist shed some light on his next release.

Talking to Billboard, the Leave Before You Love Me artist shared insights about what his upcoming album Music for People Who Believe in Love will be like.

In the interview, published on Monday, August 26, the Cake by the Ocean singer mentioned that he isn’t pointing fingers at anyone with the songs on the album, even though he has experienced significant changes in his personal life.

Further talking about the release, Joe Jonas went on to add that creating the album was "scary at times, and also freeing."

When talking about the inspiration behind the album, the I See Love singer explained that his personal experiences over the last few years have played a vital role in shaping the album. However, he emphasized that it’s not the negative aspects of his life that he’s addressing in the songs.

"I’m not trying to come for anyone on this album. I’m not trying to put stuff on blast. I have a beautiful life that I’m grateful for," Joe Jonas told the outlet.

The artist also gave a shout-out to his two daughters, Willa and Delphine, whom he shares with his estranged wife, actress Sophie Turner.

While Jonas mentioned that he is "a happy person," he stated that he plans to reflect the things he has gone through in his life in the music and lyrics of his upcoming album.

Last year, the Do It Like That singer filed for divorce from Turner, to whom he had been married for four years. Soon the Game of Thrones actress sued Jonas, requesting their children to be returned to England, while they were touring with the artist.

At present both Jonas and Turner share the custody of their daughters.

While talking to the outlet, Jonas also stated that during the harsh times, he was trying to figure out who he was as a person, a father as well as a friend. Meanwhile, he even mentioned that he always looked to music, during these tough experiences.

Music for People Who Believe in Love will be released on October 18, 2024.

