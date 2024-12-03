Why Did Timothee Chalamet Ignore Joe Jonas For An Entire Year? Find Out As Latter Spills Beans

Joe Jonas and Timothee Chalamet have been great friends for years now. However, the musician recently claimed that the actor has been ghosting and ignoring him over a year.

The boy band member shared a screenshot of his chats with the Dune star, wherein he dropped a message to the actor that read, “Miss You.” However, Jonas has not yet received a reply to his heartfelt message.

Taking to his TikTok account, the musician shared a series of pictures and receipts of his conversations with the Wonka star and claimed, "Last December I sent Timothee Chalamet a text from my friend's phone anticipating a response." He further added, "This December he still hasn't texted back. Hope this helps!"

Meanwhile, fans of the duo too indulged in the banter of ghosting. One of the users replied on the post that the actor is “thinking of a good response. It'll come soon enough.” To this, the musician commented, "Good things can wait."

Another fan dropped a comment that read, “Lol, this feels like me commenting on your TikTok’s,” and Jonas went on to reply to the user with a red heart.

Chalamet has had a busy year with projects being lined up and his relationship with the model and the media personality, Kylie Jenner. Timothee was also spotted shooting in New York and a viral picture of the actor kissing Gwyneth Paltrow for a scene in the film made headlines on the internet.

Meanwhile, the actor is set to come strong in the award season with his acclaimed performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. The movie is set to hit theaters during the Christmas season.

As for Joe Jonas, the musician has had a tough year amidst going through a separation with his former wife and actress, Sophie Turner. The reason for parting ways had been given to be irreconcilable differences, as per the documents retrieved by the media portals.

