Josh Peck Posts Throwback From His 2012 Film, Joking About Playing Chris Hemsworth's Onscreen Brother

While Josh Peck is known to joke a lot on social media, in his recent post, the actor opened up about his 2012 film, Red Dawn. In the movie, Peck plays the character of Matt Eckert, who is Chris Hemsworth’s brother.

Taking to Instagram, Josh Peck posted a throwback Thursday picture of himself and the Australian actor from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, standing with blank expressions on their faces, in camouflage uniforms.

In the caption, the comedian had written, “#tbt to when a major studio believed @chrishemsworth and I could play brothers. Stay delulu y’all.”

Linking with his emotions, even his followers jumped into the comments section of the post to play along.

While some joked they could see the resemblance between him and Hemsworth, a few others reminisced on the movie.

Calling the 2012 remake a “great movie," a fan stated he had gotten "invested; I saw the vision.”

Meanwhile, another follower wrote, "If you squint hard enough, you can see what they saw.”

For those who do not know, the 2012 Red Dawn is the remake of the 1984 cult classic. The original film had starred Charlie Sheen and Patrick Swayze.

This remake will be celebrating the 12th anniversary of its release on November 21.

Meanwhile, the studio Josh Peck was talking about in his social media post happens to be the MGM/UA Entertainment Company. This was also the same company that had released the 1984 action thriller.

Recently, Josh Peck was seen on screen in the Christopher Nolan movie, Oppenheimer. He made his presence noticed in the legendary entry alongside a grand star cast such as Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Emily Blunt, Jack Quaid, and more.

In the aforementioned movie, Peck played the role of Kenneth Bainbridge, who happens to be the physicist in charge of pressing the button, who detonates the first atomic bomb in history.

The film even had Robert Downey Jr., as well as Matt Damon, along with some other big names from the Hollywood film industry David Dastmalchain, Casey Affleck, and also Gary Oldman.

Other acting credits of Josh Peck include the ever-loved teen comedy sitcom, Drake and Josh. In this hit Nickelodeon TV show, Peck played the character of Josh Nichols from 2004-2007.

Later since 2012, Peck has been seen in other sitcoms, including How I Met Your Mother and Grandfathered.

