Justin Baldoni Amends Lawsuit Against Blake Lively, Claims Intimacy Coordinator’s Notes Led to Her Sexual Harassment Suit

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Justin Baldoni amended his lawsuit against Blake Lively on January 31, including details of his meeting with an intimacy coordinator for a few scenes in It Ends With Us. According to the director and actor, Lively skipped the meeting, leaving him in an awkward position to relay the intimacy coordinator's messages to her. These notes later became the basis of the sexual harassment suit she filed against him.

As per People, Baldoni claimed in his amended suit against the Gossip Girl alum that he went to her New York City penthouse, where she allegedly requested to meet to review the ideas for the film’s sex scenes. The intimacy coordinator’s alleged notes, dated April 2023, described a scene where Baldoni’s and Lively’s characters engaged in intimate acts of pleasure and foreplay. According to Baldoni’s complaint, Lively reportedly expressed discomfort with portraying such a moment on screen, stating she felt it was not suitable for her at her age.

Baldoni, 41, claimed he presented an alternate suggestion from the intimacy coordinator’s notes, but Lively rejected all of it to rewrite the scenes herself.

“These notes would later become the basis for Lively’s complaints, in which she states that Baldoni would talk about his own sex life and insert gratuitous scenes with Lively’s character,” the court documents further claimed, referring to the actress’s sexual harassment filing.

Beyond the alleged proofs submitted in his filing, Baldoni has launched a website dedicated to defending himself against the actress’s claims. The public website contains correspondence between him and Lively, as well as her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and is meant to counterclaim a few allegations she made against him.

Lively, meanwhile, amid the controversy, is focusing on her family, especially her four children, according to a People source.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.