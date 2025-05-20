Hailey Bieber Laughs Off Rumors of Leaving Country With Husband Justin Bieber: ‘Makes No Sense’

Hailey Bieber reacted to the news of her leaving the country with her husband, Justin Bieber. In a conversation with Vogue, the Rhode founder was asked if she plans to move to the borders with her partner amid the divorce rumors. However, the businesswoman revealed that she and her family members love it in L.A. and are not planning to move anywhere else yet.

The news of the couple moving to the countryside came after Bieber was snapped returning from the Saint Laurent show in Paris, making the fans believe that she might be moving to the Atlantic side.

While opening up about the rumors she heard in the public domain, Hailey revealed, “I read that one. There’s a new headline every two days that makes no sense.” She further shared while laughing, “There’s no leaving L.A. for us. We love it here.”

Meanwhile, the couple settling out of L.A. was previously a hot topic after Justin Bieber filmed the paparazzi following his car and alleged harassment from the media personnel. He also refuted the claims of moving out of the posh area.

In his long Instagram caption, the Baby singer mentioned, “I moved to LA KNOWING IT’S FUCKED OUT HERE. But can we as a unit align with how fucked it is out here and change this shit or are we gonna let these f*ck boys keep treating me like shit and not change laws or anything because people have had to die cuz of this shit princess Diana is the first that comes to mind, smh.”

Hailey Bieber also revealed how the rumors of her splitting up with the musician affected her and delayed her postpartum recovery.

The businesswoman and Justin Bieber got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child in August 2024.

