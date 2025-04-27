Justin Bieber Shares RARE Loved-Up Photo With Wife Hailey Bieber Amid Grandfather's Death and Divorce Rumors; See

Justin Bieber shared a rare, close-up selfie with his wife, Hailey Bieber, on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their strong bond. In the picture, Hailey is seen resting her face lovingly on Justin’s shoulder. The caption was a simple emoji, a smiling face with a tear, showing both happiness and emotion. The post comes at a difficult time for Justin, following the passing of his beloved grandfather, Bruce Dale.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the singer revealed that his grandfather, Bruce Dale, his mother Pattie Mallette’s father, had passed away. An obituary from W.G. Young Funeral Home in Stratford, Ontario, stated that Bruce died peacefully at the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth on Thursday at the age of 80.

Justin also shared a touching throwback photo of himself as a teenager alongside Bruce. In an emotional caption, he wrote, "Papa, I always took all ur money lol. I remember u specifically telling me, gramma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK! I would always convince you to spend on snacks at the hockey game on Friday nights. Reluctantly you always gave it to me. Corn nuts, skittles, gum balls, chuck a puck, slush puppies."

Justin continued, "I can’t wait to see u again soon in heaven. Until then I know ur watching down probly still heckling Beatty or Fagon for missing that cross check call in the corner there lmfao. I will miss u. I will ache and I’ll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we’ve had."

Advertisement

The obituary listed Justin, Hailey, and their son Jack-Blues among Bruce’s surviving family members. It also mentioned Bruce’s wife, Diane, and his other children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Bruce had long been one of Justin’s biggest supporters. He even appeared in Justin’s 2011 documentary Never Say Never and reflected on his grandson’s success in a 2018 interview at the Stratford Perth Museum.

Amid his grief, Justin Bieber is also tackling swirling rumors about trouble in his marriage. Taking to Instagram Stories, he addressed the ongoing speculation, writing, "They treat me like a** out here, but I remember that I am flawed and God forgave me." He added, "It helps me to stop feeling better than those who are mean and hurtful because when I'm really honest, I can be mean and hurtful too."

About his relationship with Hailey Bieber, Justin assured fans that they are strong. "Honestly if I was u, it would be hard not to be jealous of me and Hailey going brazzzzyy. It's really up for us and that's understandable why people can't stand it. I don't blame 'em," he wrote. He also said they are like the Joneses, who are impossible to keep up with.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber’s Grandfather Passes Away; Singer Shares Heartbreaking Tribute: 'Can't Wait to See You...'